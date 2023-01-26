Kylie Jenner wears bondage-style dress in Paris amid Travis Scott breakup





Kylie Jenner reflects on her alleged newly single era, opting to wear a bondage-style blazer and skirt with a high leg slit, both by Lado Bokuchava, to a dinner date in Paris. Jenner had her hair styled in a complementary retro style for a very femme fatale bombshell aesthetic. MEGA Jenner recently went viral for her outfits in Paris, especially when she wore a fake lion head to Schiaparelli’s show earlier this week. Jenner debuted the look shortly before Irina Shayk wore it on the runway. Jenner’s stoic reaction to seeing Shayk in the outfit caught Twitter’s attention. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Jenner has recently taken on a more vampiric and sexier style following reports in January that she and Travis Scott, her on-and-off boyfriend and father of her two children Stormi and Aire, had broken up again. Last week, for example, in an Instagram post on Thirst Trap, Jenner advertised her beauty line in a black bra. A source said People of the split that the two have different priorities but will likely eventually reconcile given their history. Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business, the source said. She’s not a big party girl. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They certainly have different goals. They always have. This source added that [it has] has never been an easy relationship, and Jenner backfires whenever cheating rumors emerge. Trust issues are part of the reason they didn’t get married. There’s a reason they never got married, the source said. It’s always been very high and low. And they never even lived together. They have always had separate houses. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style and Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

