



Each year, as a new semester approaches, many Boston College students arrive on campus with newly purchased clothing and accessories, ready to show off their new outfits. This year was no different, and students across British Columbia braved the cold northeast weather by interweaving elements of warmth and protection with today's online trends in their outfits, creating thus the perfect combination of comfort and style. Here are five of the biggest fashion trends to watch throughout the spring semester. Earmuffs and AirPods Max Although the beanie is a staple that has warmed the heads of many students over the snowy winters, I have found that more and more students are swapping their beanies for protection that focuses only on the ears. Earmuffs seem to have made a comeback in women's headgear. They serve as a hair-safe alternative to fleece hats which often provide warmth at the expense of static-induced frizz. Along the same lines, many BC students have returned to campus with the latest edition of Apple AirPods, returning to the original style of large headband headphones that were revered in the late 2000s and the early 2010s. Although the most expensive end prices start at $549, the new AirPods Max offer a new level of comfort, function and style, allowing BC students to blast anything from Ice Spice to Bad Bunny as they take the ice walk from Linden Lane to Lower. Neutrals on crewnecks and cable-knit sweaters One trend that seems to have survived into the new year is the old silver aesthetic. At the time of the revival of Gossip Girl (rest in peace), dressing in classic, understated styles is gaining popularity across the country as teenagers and young adults try to emulate the style of the Northeastern elite. Lately, passers-by on campus might find students dressed in Nike Crew Necks and cable knit sweaters. Popularly worn in cool tones such as light grey, navy blue and beige, this quintessential look is further enhanced with a turtleneck or button down collar underneath for an extra touch of preppiness. Leather & Fur It seems like everywhere you go lately, you can't escape faux or real leather. Classic lace Dr Martens to brown leather puffer jackets, leather has made its way into virtually everyone's wardrobe, whether you realize it or not. Similarly, fur covers the winter coats of many students, regardless of brand. Whether Canada Goose, Zaraor Macy'slong black parkas with furry hoods seem to have become a must on campus. Flared jeans and leggings Flared pants have spread across the country as a replacement for long-loved skinny jeans as '70s trends continue to thrive in 2023. While mom and boyfriend jeans remain alive and well in the college fashion world, flare pants add a vintage touch to even the most basic. outfits, and that's what I'm here for. Leggings and tights Sticking to the resurgence of vintage wear, the revival of leggings is booming in 2023. Once considered an embarrassing relic from our parents' teenage years, leggings have made a comeback in modern fashion as teen and young adult designers have leaned into what are known as ballet core. Ballet-core, a style idealizing the poised yet laid-back nature of typical ballerina rehearsal outfits, reintroduced both tights and leggings into everyday feminine attire. Often paired with a mini skirt, the leggings and tights combo has found its way into the closets of ballet lovers and those who want to style them their own way. This is a trend to watch in the coming months.

