“I just want my dress back” | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for the missing piece to their marriage | News





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Losing something irreplaceable may seem like a defeat, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville aren’t giving up the fight to find something important missing on their wedding day. Although the wedding dress may be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones chose helped plan her entire wedding. “We just planned the wedding around the dress,” Baylee Jones said. “The colors, they seemed to go really well with this style of dress and what the guys were wearing, and the decorations, the location, it all kind of came together.” Baylee and Dakota Jones married in November 2022. Just days after their wedding, Baylee mailed her dress for safekeeping by David’s Bridal, and expected it to take two to four weeks to return, as suggested by the bridal company. . Within a week the dress was sent back. But the couple were on their honeymoon cruise and unable to access their email with the tracking number. The tracking number says it was delivered on December 13, 2022, to the “front door of Jeffersonville, Indiana”. The Joneses live in a large apartment complex with multiple buildings and multiple units in each building. “When they delivered it, it said ‘front door Jeffersonville, Indiana,’ which front door?” Dakota Jones said, adding that they checked with the rental office at their apartment complex. “I spoke to them and said, ‘Is there just a chance that package is up there?’ and they said, ‘Even if we get packages, unless it’s specifically for the office, we tell them we can’t accept them,’ he said. The Joneses also filed a complaint with UPS, which said it would investigate. The couple said David’s Bridal assured them it had their apartment number, but UPS said it did not. “Somebody got it wrong,” said Dakota Jones. “There is something going on and we just want to know.” The Joneses said they also knocked on several neighbors’ doors to no avail. The newlyweds also checked with several consignment and pawn shops across Kentuckiana. “I really wanted my dress to be preserved so that if I have a daughter in the future, she would have the opportunity to wear it,” Baylee Jones said. “No other dress compared.” The couple filed an insurance claim, but it’s ultimately the physical dress that they hope they can return. “I don’t want the money, I just want my dress back,” Baylee Jones said. The newlyweds ask people to keep an eye out for the dress on Facebook Marketplace, consignment stores or other resale stores. The dress has removable sleeves, beaded details and the inside of the dress is numbered “1, 2, 3” for the three-point bustle. “We have photos and we have our memories, but having the actual physical outfit, there’s nothing like it,” Baylee Jones said.

