why a hat was trimmed with rabbit?





In 2017, Gucci sent out a widely circulated press release that the Florentine fashion house would ban fur from its collections. In a statement, the company said its new policy underscores a modern and ethical view of luxury. While Gucci’s fur-trimmed loafers were a huge profit driver after their debut in 2015, starting with its SS18 collection, Gucci stopped using kangaroo fur in its loafer line and replaced it with lamb’s wool. The brand has also discontinued the use of angora. In 2021, Gucci said it was reviewing its strategic approach to all raw materials in its collections, including new solutions for categories like leather, where from 2025 all leather used must be traceable back to farms. And then there was a felt hat with a rabbit Despite its ban, products made with rabbit fur were found in Guccis stores this week. Oddly enough, a felt hat that was promoted for Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, actually contained genuine rabbit fur. Called out by Rebecca C on LinkedIn, she wrote in a post that Gucci is part of the Fur Free Alliance’s Fur Free Retailer program and that as of 2021 parent company Kering is also fur free. But now their new A Tribute to the Year of the Rabbit collection and advertising campaign features a hat that the company says is made of real rabbit fur felt. Exploiting rabbits in advertisements while selling products that harm them is not the way to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Within days, Gucci responded by pulling the products from its stores, but made no public statement. The question remains, where is the blame for his egregious misjudgment? Many luxury brands and houses have gone to great lengths (and ceremony), making public statements about banning fur and taking responsibility for sustainable manufacturing. What is baffling is the long chain of command from design to production where there was not a single flag to oppose rabbit fur: from the designers who chose the fabrics, to the team of production who places the orders for materials, to the people who supervise the factories and the sewing. ? And then the marketing team who approved the Year of the Rabbit campaign who didn’t notice that the furry hat contained real rabbit, nor the sales staff who work in Guccis stores, the same retailers who said that they wouldn’t wear fur anymore. No one reads the label?

