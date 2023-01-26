What everyone is talking about DW 01/25/2023





American entrepreneur and reality TV star Kylie Jenner caused a mini uproar when she appeared as a guest on the show Schiaparelli wearing a dress that featured an incredibly realistic lion’s head protruding from her chest . Designed by Daniel Roseberry under the title “Leo Couture”, the Schiaparelli dress, which also appeared on the catwalk, was made of “foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to be as realistic as possible”, said the brand. on Instagram. Promote trophy hunting? To avoid getting upset, the brand added the following disclaimer to its Instagram post: “No animals were harmed in the creation of this look.” Some animal lovers weren’t amused though. “The whole concept is disgusting,” one Instagram user wrote in a popular comment. “It doesn’t matter whether the animal heads are real or replicas, they promote trophy hunting, which is obviously disgusting, violent and not progressive. Try again.” There was only one tiget left on the catwalk of the Schiaparelli fashion show Image: Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance In contrast, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk told TMZ that the brand’s collection of three-dimensional animal heads is “fabulously innovative” and “can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn to satisfy human selfishness”. Along with Jenner’s look, Schiaperelli’s collection also featured a black wolf head, modeled by Naomi Campbell, and a strapless white dress, with a realistic snow leopard head growling from its bodice. Doja Cat has the world researched for ‘trypophobia’ Rapper Doja Cat whose 2022 album “Planet Her” became one of the top five most-streamed albums in the world on Spotify also turned heads on the Schiaparelli show. Some fans of singer Doja Cat said her outfit made them “crawl” Image: Nasser Berzane/abaca/icture alliance Dressed in an all-red suit, all of her exposed skin was covered in red crystals, leading some of her fans to say that her look triggered their trypophobia: namely the fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps. It took Pat McGrath, the makeup artist who created the look, more than five hours to paint the rapper’s face and body red, then apply the 30,000 Swarovski crystals to her body. Among the many people who tweeted about their negative reactions to Doja Cat’s look, one wrote, “Anyone who retweets Doja’s look on my TL will be blocked. What is trypophobia !” and someone replied, “It gives me goosebumps.” A surreal zoo Also inspired by the zoological world, the Chanel show presented large animal sculptures in unpainted wood, paper and cardboard on which the house’s colorful and sequined couture collection stood out. Animal tamers at the Chanel fashion show Image: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa/picture alliance The designer Virginie Viard collaborated with the contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan who was inspired by a bestiary in the apartment of the founder Coco Chanel. Veilhan said he wanted to “evoke the relationship with animals which is constantly changing in our societies”. Channeling Josephine Baker Dior presented its collection around 13 enlarged portraits by artist Mickalene Thomas of African-American women such as Eartha Kitt, Nina Simone and Josephine Baker. In fact, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring/summer collection was inspired by the life of Josephine Baker, with dresses in soft colors and classic styles. They reflected on the 1920s to 1950s, which Baker defined. A statement against the Iranian regime Besides the garish fashion looks, a sobering political statement was made by a model during Louis-Gabriel Nouchi’s show during Paris Fashion Week. More than a fashion statement Image: Ik Aldama/picture alliance Parading the designer’s fall-winter ready-to-wear collection, the model held in front of him a small white sign with the message: “Stop the executions in Iran”. Nouchi’s collection was inspired by Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 book, “American Psycho.” Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

