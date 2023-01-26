The Most Popular 1980s Styles for Guys

If you’re looking to embrace and show off the bold style of 80s menswear, this article is your ultimate guide.

In this article, I will introduce you to the most iconic and popular 80s fashion looks for men and boys.

From the most laid-back preppy looks to the most sought-after punk-rock styles, I’ll show you the most memorable and stylish trends of the decade.

Not only will you discover the best fashion styles of the 80s, but you will also learn how to recreate them in 2023.

So whether you’re into the power dressing look for men or the Italian style, this guide will teach you how to recreate your 80s look in style.

Most popular 80s fashion trends for men

Favoring sophisticated and polished looks, some of the most popular trends among high society men of the 80s were:

1. Powerful Skin

The Power Dressing was one of the most popular styles of the 80s for men.

This popular fashion trend included dark-colored (black, navy and charcoal) tailored suits paired with crisp white t-shirts and bold ties or scarves.

The Power Dressing look was popular among Wall Street workers, bankers, lawyers, and top business professionals.

2. Italian style

Consisting of tight-fitting double-breasted suits with unique patterns and bright colors, the Italian style was another famous 80s look for men.

For a complete outfit, Italian style should be combined with Italian designer shoes and high-quality leather accessories – belt, wallet, watch.

The ’80s Italian style trend has also been worn by decades-long celebrities like Don Johnson and Michael Douglas, who played high-profile executives on the TV show “miami vice.”

3. Classic style

More popular in the UK, the classic 80s style mixed traditional tweed jackets, cashmere jumpers and leather shoes.

The classic style look was often sported by Sean Connery and Roger Moore in their 1980s James Bond films.

4. New Romantic

The New Romantic style included theatrical attire such as frilly shirts, ties, and lace-up boots.

The romantic new look hit its peak in the 80s thanks to bands like Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Adam Ant.

Ideally, for a perfect reinterpretation of 80s menswear, this super striking look is paired with oversized sunglasses and opulent, curly hair.

5. The yuppie

Often combining Hawaiian shirts with bomber jackets and tight pants, the Yuppie dress style of the 80s was the most casual and casual of them all.

The look was popular among young urban professionals, and some stylistic variations included ’80s designer jeans, loafers and polo shirts.

6. Preppy fashion

Preppy 80s style for men incorporated Ralph Lauren polo shirts in various colors, light or dark khaki pants, and boat-style shoes.

The preppy look was popularized by celebrities like Tom Cruise in the 1983 film “Risky Business”, John Cusack in “Say Anything”, Paul Gleason in “The Breakfast Club” and Jon Cryer in “Pretty in Pink”.

7. The punk look

Popularized by the punk rock music scene and key late ’70s figures like Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious, ’80s punk style for men included ripped jeans, biker jackets, boots and cotton t-shirts. distressed, accessorized with chains and studded belts.

Fashion icons of the 80s preferred to invest in high-quality designer clothes and accessories to showcase their wealth and status.

And, while 80s men favored a polished and sophisticated look, there were also cases of celebrities sporting rebellious styles and unique looks.

80s fashion for boys

Some of the most popular fashion looks for young boys in the 80s included:

1. Skater Style

The ’80s skater style was popularized by movies such as “Thrashin” and “Gleaming the Cube.”

In these films, the main characters wear baggy pants, streetwear t-shirts, tank tops and high-top sneakers.

Major ’80s celebrities who sported the Skater look include Christian Slater in his 1987 film “Gleaming the Cube” and Sean Penn in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

2. Windbreaker bombers

The look of Windbreaker Bomber jackets achieved popularity thanks to Ralph Macchio in “The Karate Kid”, Michael J. Fox in “Back to the Future” and TV shows like “The A-Team”.

The look included ankle-length jeans or elastic corduroy pants, baseball jackets and strong logo windbreakers in bright colors with neon sunglasses.

3. The preppy look

Like the men of the 80s, Preppy Style was also popular among young teenagers.

Popularized by films such as “The Breakfast Club” and “Pretty in Pink,” the style called for brightly colored polo shirts, light khaki pants, and comfortable boat shoes.

Also, in high-end colleges, boys used to pair the look with blazers or sweater vests for a more polished and polished look.

4. The punk look

Another style that inspired men of all ages in the ’80s — and popularized by movies like “Sid and Nancy” and “Repo Man” — was the Punk-Rock look.

Inspired more by heavy metal bands and punk rock celebrities like Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols and Sid Vicious of The Clash, 80s youth wore ripped jeans, band t-shirts and leather jackets with chains and studded belts.

For added effect, the punk look has been paired with bold hairstyles, such as dyed mohawks, shaved or spiky cuts.

5. Sportswear

Sports-inspired clothing was another popular 80s trend among young boys.

Athletic Wear included branded tracksuits – Nike, Rebook and Adidas, paired with baseball caps and streetwear sneakers.

Sean Astin and Corey Feldman in “The Goonies” (1985), Edgar Frog in “The Lost Boys” (1987) and Jaleel White in the TV show “Family Matters” (1989-1998).

Conclusion

Recreating 80s fashion looks can be a fun and easy way to add a touch of nostalgia to your wardrobe, whether you’re a man or a boy.

It’s important to remember that the key to 80s menswear was boldness and boldness, so don’t be afraid to experiment and have fun with different colors and patterns.

Defined by preppy, punk, skate and power dressing looks, the 80s was a decade of bold and iconic styles for men, boys and kids.

Plus, as 80s fashion is back and sleeker than ever, use this guide as inspiration to create your unique look.

