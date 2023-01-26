Fashion
Noah Cyrus is a strong nipple releasing queen in chain dress Pic
- Noah Cyrus attended Paris Fashion Week and showed it all in an iconic dress.
- In the photos from the event, you can see Noah releasing the nipple like the confident queen she is, with just a chain necklace covering her breasts.
- Noah hasn’t shared much about her health routines, but she’s a big mental health advocate.
Now that we are in 2023, everyone has a whole new year ahead of them. And there’s no better time than the present to make a bold statement.
Case in point: Noah Cyrus totally liberated the nipple this week in a daring black long dress by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture. Her chest was covered only by a large chain-link necklace. Sure, it was a serious fashion statement, but it also underscored how strong and confident Noah is these days.
BTW, 23-year-old Noah has been on many shows and shared all of his looks from everyone, including Arturo Obegero, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Marine Serre.
In case you missed the iconic #FreeTheNip look, here’s a sneak peek:
Although Noah hasn’t shared a ton of her health and wellness routines lately, she loves riding horses. In fact, Noah said teen vogue that she was even training for the Olympics at the time. “Right now I’m really focused on riding and competing in competitions about once, maybe twice, a month… I want to go to the Olympics to ride and eventually become a coach.” , she said at the time.
One thing is clear: Noah has a ton of confidence. Plus, this isn’t the first time she’s donned a daring outfit. At the 2020 CMT Awards, she rocked a see-through bodysuit that garnered a lot of hate from online trolls, which Noah cheered on on Twitter and reinforced her body-positive stance, per Paper magazine. She tweeted“Honey, your granddaughter will wear this one day”, as good as“My body my choice, bitch”.
And her inner strength really came out again when she opened up to rolling stone magazine last summer about how she overcame her addiction to Xanax. At the time, Noah said she had been recovering for two years.
My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person to give me Xanax and it became a way for us to bond, she said. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everyone else was doing.
She kept sharing, I was helped by everyone I needed help with, and it took a while to get back on my feet, she said. I’m not trying to be, like, a spokesperson for recovery or anything like that. Myself, I’m just going through it and figuring it out.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
She has also become vulnerable about her mental health and struggles with anxiety and depression. She shared on Instagram (via PEOPLE) that “every day is work when it comes to your sanity and personal battles. Not every day will be hell and not every day will be perfect. I’m still figuring it out.”
And it wasn’t the first time Noah had opened up about his battle with sanity. “I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11,” Cyrus told James Corden on The late show in 2019, by PEOPLE. “One of the things I’ve always wanted to do is use this platform to talk about my mental health and help young adults all over America and around the world know they’re not alone.”
You are an inspiration, Noah!
Emily Shiffer is a former digital web producer for Mens Health and Prevention, and is currently a freelance writer specializing in health, weight loss and fitness. She is currently based in Pennsylvania and loves all things antiques, cilantro, and American history.
