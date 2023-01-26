Rocket milestone: SpaceX conducts full dress rehearsal





SpaceX conducted the first successful full-scale rehearsal test of a Starship/Super Heavy on Jan. 23 at the Boca Chica/Starbase launch complex, paving the way for the next big test: a static fire from all 33 of the Super simultaneously fuels the Raptor engines powered by liquid oxygen and liquid methane. The wet dress rehearsal involves a countdown to no launch, including completely filling the spacecraft (Starship SN24) and booster (Super Heavy BN7) with propellant. Over 10 million pounds of cryogenic (super-cooled) propellant was loaded into SN24 and BN7 tanks, which covered the exterior of Starship and Super Heavy with rime ice. SN24, its belly covered in black thermal tiles, was stacked atop BN7 on the site integration/launch tower for testing. The combination vehicles are nearly 400 feet tall, not including the height of the launch pad. Starship completed its first full flight-type wetsuit rehearsal at Starbase today, SpaceX tweeted after the test. It was the first time an integrated ship and thruster had been fully loaded with over 10 million pounds of thruster. The company tweeted that the test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital pad performance for flight-like operations. This all led to Starships planned first orbital test flight, which SpaceX began preparing for in 2001. The test requires the booster to separate from Starship approximately 170 seconds after launch and land in the Gulf at about 20 miles offshore. The craft would continue through the Florida Straits and briefly reach orbit before landing at the Navys Pacific Missile Launch Center about 60 miles north of Kauai, Hawaii. On January 20, the Federal Communications Commission granted special temporary permission for SpaceX to communicate with Starship during the orbital demonstration flight and vehicle recovery test. SpaceX is still waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a launch license for the flight. NASA has been paying close attention to the events in Boca Chica since the agency awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to develop Starship as a Human Landing System (HLS) that will put American astronauts on the moon for the duration of half a century as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The initial contract was awarded in April 2021. On November 15, 2022, NASA announced an amended $1.15 billion contract containing Option B, an upgraded version of Starship HLS that includes a second crewed demonstration moon landing by SpaceX. Meanwhile, SpaceX is continuing construction at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida of an integration/launch tower nearly identical to the Boca Chica one. Musk said last March that KSC would likely serve as the primary operational launch site for Starship missions while Boca Chica operations would focus on advanced research and development to test new Starship designs and versions. The SpaceX founder and CEO tweeted earlier on January 7 that the first orbital flight could take place as soon as next month. We have a real blow at the end of February, he tweeted. The March launch attempt seems highly likely.

