Apple Martin appeared to fulfill a celebrity designer prophecy this week during its Paris Fashion Week debut. Martin, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin, joined a host of stars at the Chanels Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on Monday. The 18-year-old looked strikingly like her famous mother in a black and white Chanel jacket and mini dress. She was seated in the front row, alongside actors Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink. Apple Martin at Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images Also would have in attendance: director Baz Luhrmann, whose latest film, Elvis, itself landed eight Oscar nominations the following day. Journalist Derek Blasberg shared some behind the scenes pictures which showed Martin happily posing with Boynton and Sink and, later, enjoying an intimate dinner on Instagram. In the accompanying caption, Blasberg noted that legendary Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, recognized Martin’s sense of style early on. From left to right: Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Martin. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 and said that one day she would be a Chanel girl, he wrote. It happened today! Blasberg’s photos drew a plethora of compliments from some of his famous friends, as well as a playful correction courtesy of Paltrow. In fact, she was ONE, the Shakespeare in Love and Royal Tenenbaums actor joked in a comment. Martin, 18, bore a striking resemblance to his famous mother, Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, in a black and white Chanel jacket and minidress. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images As expected, Martin’s presence at the show prompted a number from the media to once again stoked the debate over so-called nepotism babies. The buzzword, often shortened to nepo babies, has been used to pejoratively describe children born into wealthy, powerful, or famous families, especially those who find success in a field in which someone close to them has also work. Compared to many of his contemporaries, however, Martin shunned most of the spotlight: Paltrow recently confirmed that her daughter started college last fall, but she didn’t say which school she attends or what her major is. With the Met Gala 2023 planned as a tribute at Lagerfeld’s job, only time will tell if Martin will again fulfill his apparent destiny by attending the high-profile event in May. Paltrow recently confirmed that Martin started college last fall, but she didn’t share her daughter’s major.

