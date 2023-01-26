Schiaparelli and the lion-headed dress: Kylie Jenner’s drama explained

From the moment the photos of Kylie Jenner started circulating on Monday, it was clear that this one would be the talk of the town. A huge stuffed lion’s head was attached to her simple strapless black dress. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe jokes and an influx of memes ensued with concerns that the Kardashian sister was casually walking around with a dead lion stapled to her (she wasn’t).

In reality, the lion’s head, despite its incredibly realistic appearance, was completely fake and sculpted by the creators of the great fashion house Schiaparelli. But the doors to the latest fashion talk had just been opened. If you’ve seen images of the lion’s head everywhere but haven’t been able to follow the story, this one’s for you. Here are five things to know about the drama.

Tell me about Schiaparelli

Maison Schiaparelli is an Italian fashion house founded by fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1927. (Philadelphia art buffs may recall Shocking! : The art and fashion of Elsa Schiaparellithe first major exhibition of works by Schiaparelli at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2003.)

The brand is known for its bold, extravagant and whimsical designs, including its gold toe shoes. In their heyday, Schiaparelli and fellow couture designer Coco Chanel opposed each other as bitter rivals. Chanel was known for its classic and clean designs while Schiaparelli pushed the boundaries with maximalist creations.

The new face of Schiaparelli is Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, who took over in 2019. He has been hailed in fashion circles as a visionary breathing new life into the brand.

On TikTok, Schiaparelli is tapping into a new circle of fans with the help of Roseberrys sister, Liz FoxRoseberrywhich has around 160,000 subscribers on the platform.

Last year, when Fox Roseberry got married, her brother designed a wedding dress, which was featured in Vogue and was shown at the Louvre. Fox Roseberry took to his TikTok to share his brothers’ work.

How did this week’s drama begin?

His Spring 2023 Sewing Week in Paris, which means that the big fashion houses believe that Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi and Schiaparelli are launching new special collections.

Monday marked the Schiaparellis show, with a collection inspired by Dante Alighieris Hell.

Schiaparelli-clad celebrities who attended the Monday show included Doja Cat who also caused a stir, covered in red body paint and 30,000 crystals and Jenner with her lion head.

The show featured three additional animal head looks: a snow leopard worn by Shalom Harlow, a second lion head on Irina Shayk, and a wolf donned by Naomi Campbell.

Critics said the animal heads glorified big game hunting even if they are fake. Fans celebrated the craftsmanship and the shock and awe factor.

What are animal heads actually made of?

According to the fashion house, the animal heads are embroidered and sculpted by hand from materials such as foam, resin, wool and silk faux fur. They were also hand painted to look as realistic as possible.

On every Instagram post featuring an animal head, Schiaparelli included a caption stating that NO ANIMAL WAS HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.

The the wall street journal reported that the Schiaparelli house commissioned artist Ami Zarugs of the Animal Replicas company to make the busts. Zarug told the newspaper that he is a vegetarian and his company views criticism as flattery. On the Animal Replicas website, busts are listed for prices ranging from $6,000 to $19,000.

What do people say about dresses?

Reviews are mixed.

On social media, comments began to flood Schiaparelli’s posts about animal cruelty and the damage that popularizing animal busts (even fake ones) could cause.

Fashion designer and sustainability activist Cline Semaan called the fake taxidermy has obscene heads and said it honors murder with trophies. Model Christie Brinkley called the look a FAUX PAW on Instagram. Jewelry designer Lulu Frost said the heads were disturbing, strange and embarrassing.

This conversation comes at a time when major fashion houses rely on the use of animal products. Luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Prada have announced the discontinuation of animal skins. Vegan leather from brands such as Telfar, Nike and Fossil is becoming more and more common. Last year, Steve Madden released a collection of vegan leather sneakers with popular vegan soul food brand, Slutty Vegan.

Yet other groups of animal activists, taxidermists and artists are praising Schiaparelli this time around.

PETA, the animal welfare nonprofit with tactics called extreme, said the animal heads prove that fur isn’t necessary for high fashion.

These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will there is a way and the looks of Kylie, Naomi and Irina celebrate the beauty of wild animals and can be a statement against trophy hunting , said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

fashion journalists Suzy Minister of Health and Amy Odell have also written about animal heads. Odell called them distractingwhile Mekes called Roseberry’s portrayal of wild animals thoughtful.

I don’t believe there is anything deliberately violent or angry in the show, said Menkes on Instagram. It is the reaction of those who have not seen the collection, nor understood its meaning, who will find it difficult to understand the purpose of the exhibition.

Other fashion designers and stylists, including Adam Selman, Karla Welch and Marc Jacobs, called the looks a triumph and Roseberry a genius.

On Instagram, Jenner thanked Roseberry for letting her wear the dress.

I loved wearing this faux art creation hand-constructed with synthetic materials, she wrote. Beautiful beautiful.

Did Schiaparelli comment on the drama?

Roseberries show collection notes reveal the intentionality behind the animal heads. He wrote: Mimicry (is that a real lion?) becomes its own form of surrealism in this collection, so you’re never quite sure who made the piece you’re looking at was it the nature ?

Later instagramhe said he saw them as representing protection.

Celebrating the glory of nature and protecting the woman who wears it, he writes.