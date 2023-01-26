Russells of Washington celebrates 40 years in style – Washington Daily News





Russells of Washington celebrates 40 years of style Posted 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 Russells of Washington has been a well-dressed men’s staple for 40 years. It’s where these men went (and continue to go) to shop for tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the Main Street storefront in 1983. At the time, popular menswear included Levi 501 jeans, boat shoes, members-only jackets, and t-shirts with pastel suits. Not to mention the oversized aviator sunglasses. Smith has seen fashion trends evolve over the past four decades in his shop, but outside of his shop, he has also seen downtown Washington evolve. He said there were times when downtown businesses struggled; however, he was strong. Business has always been good because there have been several good merchants who have come here and people come from all over to shop, Smith said. At 14, Smith started working on Main Street around the same time the City of Washington renovated sidewalks in the 1970s, he joked. Russell said it’s been amazing to see downtown thrive since the City of Washington began its recent sidewalk construction project. I’ve been on Main Street for 52 years and the last three or four years – since the pandemic – with the new landscape and the sidewalks and all that – it’s been amazing. New businesses and new restaurants – it really exploded. Although a lot has changed over the years, Russells has remained a local icon for local and vacationing shoppers. Smith is wary of describing Russells as an iconic store despite customers themselves using the word to congratulate him on the store’s anniversary. I don’t know about an icon, but I’ve been here a long time through the good and the bad and I’m proud and the store is in good hands,” Smith said. Smith can still be seen in the shop from time to time helping current owner Ronda Lyons.Lyons bought the store two and a half years ago. She has worked at Russells for 16 years. Around the time Lyons started working at Russells, the store added women’s clothing, jewelry, and baby gifts to its inventory. She appreciates that Smith had a clear vision for the store and had confidence in her to be able to achieve that vision. It is my goal to continue and to carry this store, the Russells name for as long as possible and to not only make the Russells name proud, but to make [Smith] himself proud. She continued to say that she had a great working family that helped her and without them she wouldn’t be able to run the store. On Friday, January 27, the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce will host an anniversary celebration at Russells of Washington located at 118 W. Main Street at noon. An open day will take place the same afternoon until 5 p.m.

