The Viktor & Rolf show features upside down and sideways dresses at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN CNN Style is an official media partner of Paris fashion week and Haute Couture Week . See all the coverage here. Haute Couture week in Paris is in full swing with spectacular runway shows and lavish, surreal looks worn by A-Listers on the front row with an unrecognizable Doja Cat covered in red crystal lighting up the internet earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Viktor & Rolf label (literally) turned fashion upside down. During the Spring/Summer 2023 show, the models paraded in tulle princess dresses and tiered dresses turned upside down. While some of the dresses were worn horizontally or diagonally, revealing corset undergarments in neutral tones, one model walked with the dress completely turned upside down, the hem obscuring her face and her legs emerging from the neckline in heart. Another walked along her dress, tied at the hip. 1 / 7 Scroll to see looks from Viktor & Rolf’s Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection. Credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images The whimsical spectacle was a feat of construction, with each gravity-defying garment remaining in place. Footage of the show quickly spread on social media, with commenters calling it “absurd” and “insane” (in the best way). “Sewing shows are meant to be over the top, fun and completely unrealistic to buy for everyday use and viktor and rolf have absolutely nailed it,” one Twitter user said. job . Michelle Visage, producer and judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race, commented on Instagram: “You’ll see them on the @rupaulsdragrace catwalk FOR SURE.” Doja Cat covered in red paint and 30,000 crystals for a fashion show Avant-garde fashion brand Viktor & Rolf, led by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, is known for putting on playful and innovative shows featuring exaggerated silhouettes and conceptual narratives. Their fall-winter haute couture collection included two versions of each look: layered suits with stiff, cavernous necklines and puffy shoulders that the designers transformed on stage into softer, draped ensembles. The previous season, sets with ultra-high necklines and the shoulders seemed to swallow the models neck. Front row attendees at the Spring/Summer 2023 show included actress Lisa Rinna and model Coco Rocha, as well as Doja Cat, who continued its absurd streak in a brown pinstripe suit by the luxury brand, accessorized with blue sunglasses and faux lashes applied as eyebrows, mustache and goatee.

