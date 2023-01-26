Nicole Kidman Wore A Super Revealing Dress And Fans Pulled Their Jaws Off The Floor





Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the theater world, whether it’s singing in or bring the funny . But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing people with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. In November 2021, the Oscar-winning actress arrived with her husband Keith Urban at the 55th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. while he was there to carry out his single” “, fans couldn’t get over the one-shoulder, long-sleeved black dress Nicole wore to support him. Plus, the look was elevated even further with a strategically placed cutout at the midriff and a high slit showing her left leg, the overall effect gave her award show outfit a bolder feel, which complemented the country singer’s rocker look nicely. She tied the look together with black patent stilettos and chunky gold jewelry. As for the hair, she styled her blonde hair into a bun with face-framing pieces. Finishing touches included more natural makeup, with simple eyeshadow and a pink lip color. Getty Images Getty Images A few hours after the event, Nicole chose to upload some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. As expected, her followers immediately started shouting how beautiful she looked that night. “Gorgeous!” one person wrote in the comments. “@nicolekidman you are a goddess! Always have been. Always will be. You just proved it again. And again. And again! Xoxo,” added another follower. “Timeless beauty!” agreed another. Needless to say, Nicole sure knows how to get fans talking about her fashion. She’s actually been known to do this on more than one occasion, thanks to her social media presence. The The star stunned people in December 2022 when she wore a black backless dress, which many celebrities commented on the look on. If she attends another event with Keith in the future, we will definitely be on the lookout for what outfit she pulls off next. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

