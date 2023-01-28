Fashion
Jessica Alves turns heads in a figure-hugging red dress after salon visit
Jessica Alves turns heads in a figure-hugging red dress as she shows off her hip-length platinum extensions after her salon visit
Never one to blend in with the crowd, this curvaceous blonde is known for her edgy looks.
And Jessica Alves certainly lived up to expectations with a scarlet monochrome look as she showed off her new hair at Retrohair Church Street, London on Friday night.
After leaving ‘the king of extensions’, theold celebrity big brotherstar, 39 years old, flaunted her newly extended platinum blonde locks.
Lady in red: Jessica Alves, 39, showed off her new platinum locks after leaving Retrohair Church Street, London on Friday night
Jess waved her hair this way and that as she showed off her new tresses which are now past her hips.
The TV star cut a glamorous figure in a skintight mini dress which she teamedwith a matching ankle-length woolen coat and blood-red pointy-toe pumps.
The lady in red accessorized the outfit with a matching color Lady Dior handbag and gold hoop earrings.
The Scarlett Woman: The TV star cut a glamorous figure in a skin-tight mini dress which she paired with a matching ankle-length wool coat and blood-red pointy-toe pumps
The reality star applied full makeup for her night out, including smoky eyeshadow, heavy eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a swipe of garnet lipstick.
The British Brazilian TV presenter opted for a more low-key affair after attending the press night for London show Dirty Dancing on Wednesday.
These series of outings show that Jessica is well and truly back on her feet after a period of rest at the Hagia Sogia mansions in Istanbul.
All smiles: The TV personality was clearly happy with the results
Letting her hair down: The Brazilian British TV personality enjoyed showing off her newly extended long locks
Letting her hair down: Jess swept her hair this way and that as she showed off her new tresses which are now past her hips
New style: Jessica visited the ‘King of Extensions’ at Retrohair on Church Street, London
Lady in red: She completed her monochrome look with a matching Dior handbag and blood red pumps
Glamorous: the star posed for photos with her new glamorous look
The ex-reality star stayed on afterwards and ended up in hospital after a buttock implant procedure.
Jessica recently told MailOnline she felt ‘much better now’ and was ‘able to walk’ and do things normally after her operation.
Jessica had her 625cc to 1050cc implants replaced and had her nose done during a successful surgery five weeks ago in Istanbul, Turkey.
All eyes on her: Jessica opted for a more understated outfit than the jewel-embellished nude mesh mini dress she wore at the Dirty Dancing press party on Wednesday
However, she revealed her buttock implants had been ‘misplaced’ after getting up too early while still recovering from surgery.
The TV star said: ‘The doctor’s guidelines were no sitting for too long for the next 3 weeks, no sex for 4 weeks, no gym for 3 months and no dancing for 8 weeks.
‘Due to going to a Christmas party and dancing too much [1050 cc implant] moved out of place. Now my New Year’s Eve is also ruined because I’m going to spend it in bed in a hotel in Istanbul.
Ouch! Jessica recently revealed her buttock implants were ‘misplaced’ after getting up too early while still recovering from surgery
