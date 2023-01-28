Sabato De Sarno named new artistic director of Gucci





Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named Gucci’s new creative director and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced on Saturday.

MILANO– Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named Gucci’s new creative director and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced on Saturday. De Sarno has previously worked for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, where he was most recently fashion director overseeing men’s and women’s collections. I am delighted that Sabato is joining Gucci as the house’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury experience,” said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, highlighting his experience with a number of the most renowned luxury fashion houses in Italy. Speculation is rife in the fashion world as to who will succeed Alessandro Michele after he unexpectedly left office last fall after nearly eight years of redefining the brand’s codes with flowing looks , romantic and eclectic. Like Michele when he was promoted from the in-house team in 2015, De Sarno is a relative unknown in the wider fashion world, having mostly worked behind the scenes. De Sarno, a native of Naples, will join Gucci as soon as he completes his current duties and will be responsible for all of the brand’s collections: women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle. In the meantime, Gucci’s collections, including the Fall/Winter 2023-24 women’s collection which will premiere next month in Milan, are designed by the in-house team. De Sarno said he was touched and thrilled to contribute to my creative vision for the brand, ‘which he says has been able to embrace and cherish the values ​​I believe in.’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/sabato-de-sarno-named-new-gucci-creative-director-96737407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos