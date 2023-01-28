Who is Tina Leung? Fashion icon and influencer in Bling Empire: New York

In the first episode of the new reality show Bling Empire: New York on Netflix, we are introduced to Tina Leung. Since then, many people have commented on how amazing she is and how the friendliest person on the show she is.

To begin with, she is 40 years old and does 21 tops. I need this skin care routine right now. Tina shares her life a bit on the show, but she’s had a wild life up to where she is now. Here’s everything you need to know about Tina Leung, as you get dangerously addicted to Bling Empire: New York on Netflix.

Bling Empire: New York star Tina Leung is 40 years old and comes from Hong Kong

Tina Leung may be living the high life on Bling Empire: New York now, but she wasn’t born there — she grew up in Orange County, California, and was born in Hong Kong, China. Tina was born on March 27, 1982, which makes her 40 years old – but I still refuse to believe she’s ever over 21, she looks amazing.

Tina is the eldest of four daughters and has spoken a bit about her parents on the show. She explained that her father was a businessman specializing in baby items, but she is not close to her parents and they cut her off.

She studied in one of the best fashion schools in the world

Tina spent a year at Bates College in Maine, before transferring to the University of Bristol in California to study theater, film and television. After doing this for three years, she moved to New York and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), which is one of the best fashion schools in the world.

On Bling Empire: New York, she is described as a “fashion it-girl”

In the show, Tina is portrayed as a fashion it-girl who is part of the Slaysians, a group of influential Asians in New York primarily involved in the fashion world. She is currently working as an influencer, hoping to one day become the creative director of a fashion brand.

She has also worked as a stylist and writer in Hong Kong. She is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and her page, which she started in 2008, is called Tina Loves. She also launched Era, a vintage designer retail service.

Speaker on a podcast, Tina said she got her first chance in the fashion industry when she was at a hair salon. She was getting her hair done in Hong Kong and remembered having her portfolio with her when the stylist said there was a guy there who was starting a magazine. The guy was Gordon Lam, associate editor and creative director at Prestige Magazine, and Tina then landed her first job in the fashion industry, at the magazine.

Today she is friends with some of the biggest designers and fashion names in the world and has worked with luxury brands such as Gucci, Valentino and Roberto Cavalli. Although we’ve seen her on Bling Empire: New York missing the front row at Fashion Week because she was running late, Tina Leung gets invited to all the major fashion events, and yes, she’s front row. .

Tina Leung is a millionaire, of course

Tina has a net worth of $4 million. On the show, she explained that after being cut off by her father, she had to become financially independent in her twenties. It is believed that she made money from her work in fashion and her influence.

She has 422,000 Instagram followers.

Currently, Tina Leung has 422,000 followers on Instagram, but that number has been growing every day since Bling Empire: New York released on Netflix. Her feed is exactly what you’d expect: it’s professional fashion photography, outfit photos, and catwalks from around the world.

