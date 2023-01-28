Dior, Valentino, Schiaparelli: Couture Week reaches its climax





Sidney Toledano, recently elected for a two-year term as head of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, hailed it as a great week marked by creativity, quality and desirability. Sewing is the absolute dream, so of course young people are fascinated by images, but that’s not the point. It’s a side effect, he says. The goal for designers is to really work with their workshops,small hands, the incredible providers. That’s what it’s all about in Paris. Couture has a small customer base globally: estimates range from a few hundred to a few thousand. Yet the French fashion industry is struggling to recruit enough artisans to meet demand and has launched campaigns to bring younger generations into these jobs. It’s not the couture customers that are missing, it’s the artisans, says Toledano. Schiaparelli and Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Hackermann. Photo: Acielle/Styledumonde Jordan Roth, theater producer and self-proclaimed couture enthusiast, says the growing attention to Couture Week is a natural evolution: Couture’s ambition is to be the highest expression of what these artists can create. Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann, Viktor & Rolf, Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen, it is the most complete expression of their art. Couture is extreme at its best: the extreme of what each artist can create and the extremes between and among them, he says. It’s not about trends or what can sell in stores. People are beginning to value this work more and more as they value art and seek to understand it. If you stand in front of a painting, you would say that I want to understand. A lot of times we don’t stand in front of clothes and say I want to figure this out. This is what sewing invites us to do, to dive deeper. The Instagrammer behind Couturfu, a meme account specializing in runway imagery, who wishes to remain anonymous, saysVogue Company:Couture crystallizes love and hate for the fashion industry. Fashion houses must recognize that it now enjoys visibility equal to that of ready-to-wear, but this in no way corresponds to democratic access. In this way it is very similar to art. If I can’t afford it, I want to be entertained, questioned and shocked by it. This meme-worthy season ticked that box perfectly. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: After a record year, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault is quite confident for 2023 Paris ends its season strong as menswear carves out its own space With an outstanding menswear show, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke steps out on a high

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/dior-valentino-schiaparelli-couture-week-reaches-fever-pitch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos