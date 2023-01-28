Alaa Fashion From bedroom to kitchen





ANTWERP, Belgium Designer Azzedine Alaa, who died in 2017, was famous not only for his exacting and unique approach to fabric and the body, but also for his hospitality: he lived above his shop and his industrial-sized kitchen was next door. almost accessible to everyone. favorite place to eat. Guests who showed up for a preview often ended up staying for couscous, and they were just as likely to be seated next to one of the studio’s little hands as Kim Kardashian or Pedro Almodvar. So when Pieter Mulier, the current creative director of Alaa, announced that he would be showing his next collection for the brand at his home in Antwerp rather than at Alaa’s headquarters in Paris, it was both unexpected. Wasn’t that a bit far? And, uh, personal? and made a lot of sense. After all, if you’re going to ask people to share your tastes, you have to be prepared to really show your tastes. Mr. Mulier did. Guests including Belgian designers Dries Van Noten and Raf Simons, French actor Vincent Cassel and longtime Alaa acolytes such as gallerist Clmence Krzentowski visited the two-level concrete masterpiece of Mr. Muliers from an apartment at the top of Riverside Tower, a brutalist building designed in 1968 by Lon Stynen and Paul de Meyer. All of Antwerp lay below: on one side, the port; on the other, the cathedral and the heart of the city.

They perched on benches, chairs, even Mr. Muliers’ bed, as models climbed the ramp from floor to floor, past the kitchen, home office, library stuffed with books . There was a fire in the fireplace. The clothes were so close together that they practically brushed the noses of the approximately 100 participants. The seams of a leather skater skirt (black like the leather of M. Muliers’ benches and bed) wrapped around the body, scarified with silver clasps (successors to the silver eyelets and silver spiral zippers of the M brand . Alaas). Staples also traced the arms of a cuffless hourglass jacket that criss-crossed the torso before molding over the hips and down the sides of a strapless bodysuit. And they spilled over the body of a nude tulle dress.

Architectural cocoon coats featured sinuous, curved lapels or portrait collars. There were knitted velvet bandage skirts, pants that slanted to the side before tapering at the ankle, and a short white shirt turned up the front. At the end, two skimpy turtleneck tops exploded into rustling bell-shaped silk skirts, a reference, Mr. Mulier said, to an invented game he was playing with his mother. One of the struggles for any designer taking on the management of a home built by another designer is wrestling with a legacy and how literally it has to be taken. Is it a question of preserving a silhouette and a signature garment (the Bar! the Tuxedo! the boucl jacket!) or is it a set of more abstract values ​​such as strength, rigor, functionality?

So far at Alaa, Mr. Mulier has erred on the side of the first approach, with mixed results. This time, within the confines of his own seductively austere home, he began to lean towards the latter. It wasn’t the reset it could have been. The collection was even more structurally than spiritually Alaa-esque; more conscientiously obedient to the past than Mr. Alaa ever was. But even though most of these clothes were awfully tight, there was some wiggle room. Then there was dinner at KMSKA, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, which recently reopened after an 11-year renovation that saw a modern structure integrated into the courtyard of the old one (metaphor alert) . A group of models arrived still wearing their runway outfits. As they paced the two long tables, under the gaze of an enormous oil painting by Rubens, they looked as if they never wanted to leave them.

