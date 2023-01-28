A luxury fashion designer earns his stripes in his brand’s victory over adidas | Hodgson Russ LLP





The battle over whether a luxury fashion brand’s striped designs infringe on adidas’ “Three Stripe” trademarks ended on January 12. That day, a jury found that designer Thom Browne, Inc., known for his stylish stitching and designs, was not responsible. to the sportswear giant for trademark infringement. adidas Three Stripes Infringement Allegations. adidas, known for enforcing its trademarks in court, has sought millions of dollars in damages from Thom Browne, as well as an injunction prohibiting the designer from using the three-stripe mark and selling counterfeit clothing. Thom Browne fired back, denying that his clothes infringed adidas’ trademarks, and accused adidas of being an “overzealous enforcer of its real and perceived rights to its ‘three-stripe mark’, particularly against third parties who do not don’t use three bands.” The adidas lawsuit challenged two of Thom Browne’s designs; the “Grosgrain Signature”, a white-red-white-blue-white five stripe grosgrain ribbon pattern, and the “Four Bar Signature” pattern, which features four parallel white stripes. At trial, adidas argued that Thom Browne’s clothing bearing the Grosgrain and Four Bar designs infringed its marks because these designs are likely to confuse consumers, before or after the sale, into believing that Thom Browne’s clothing are manufactured and sold by, or otherwise affiliated with adidas. What the jury had to consider. Judge Jed Rakoff told jurors that to determine whether consumers are likely to confuse allegedly infringing Thom Browne apparel with adidas apparel (a required element of trademark infringement), they must “rely on [their] own common experience. The jurors were also instructed to weigh several factors, including: (1) the degree of similarity between the adidas trademark and Thom Browne’s use of Four Bar and/or Grosgrain designs; (2) whether the accused Thom Browne apparel and adidas products compete for the same consumers; (3) the quality of Thom Browne apparel compared to adidas products bearing the Three Stripe trademark; and (4) whether adidas demonstrated that Thom Browne used the Four Bar and Grosgrain patterns on his apparel with the intention of confusing consumers and profiting from adidas’ reputation. After an eight-day trial, the jury found in favor of Thom Browne, finding that he was not liable to adidas for trademark infringement or dilution. Take away food. The adidas v Thom Browne The verdict offers a rare insight into how a jury of peers perceives the contours and limits of trademark infringement and dilution – as most cases resolve before trial. Companies must be vigilant both to protect their brands and to guard against claims of infringement. Hodgson Russ’ intellectual property attorneys help clients seeking to enforce their intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/luxury-fashion-designer-earns-its-9979741/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos