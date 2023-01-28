Connect with us

At 4.9 cr, Princess Diana’s dress becomes the most expensive of her dresses ever sold

 


A British princess and mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Diana’s fashion choices weren’t just clothes, but a statement in every dress, every bike short she ever donned. Generations have adored Princess Diana’s fashion choices since she first appeared in the public eye.

From the Revenge dress to her “Elvis dress” with all-over beading and a cropped high-necked jacket, there remain some of the late princess’s most iconic looks.

On Friday, Sotheby’s in New York auctioned off a purple Princess Diana ball gown, which also won the title of the late princess’ most expensive dress ever sold, according to Forbes magazine.

The strapless purple ball gown is part of Edelstein’s 1989 fall collection. He designed Princess Diana’s dresses between 1982 and 1993.

The dress was sold at auction for the modest sum of $604,800 ( 4.9 crores) on Friday, an amount five times higher than the pre-estimated value.

According to the description of the iconic dress on the Sotheby’s website, it is a dramatic, Infanta-style ball gown from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales. A strapless evening dress in deep aubergine silk velvet, with a stiffened tulip-shaped skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back, designed by Victor Edelstein”.

The pre-estimated value of the dress by Sotheby’s was $80,000 to $120,000.

Four bidders competed for the dress which eventually sold for $604,800, surpassing the $347,000 fetched at a direct sale in 2019 by the black off-the-shoulder dress the Princess wore while dancing with John Travolta at the House Blanche in 1985, according to Forbes magazine.

The purple dress was first auctioned for $24,150 in 1997. It was one of 79 cocktail and evening dresses the princess decided to auction that year. Proceeds went to the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital, according to Vanity Fair.

(With contributions from the agency)

