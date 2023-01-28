Croatian twins in the US gain international fashion recognition

The co-founders of Curic&Curic, identical twins of Croatian origin Ivana and Marija Curic, have again been recognized in the field of fashion as a talent among thousands of applicants.

Ivana and Marija were chosen to be one of five designers out of thousands of applicants, to be part of the first-ever handbag designer incubator.

Signal Brands and The Independent Handbag Designer Awards are joining forces to create the Signal Brands Collective, the first ever handbag designer incubator to design mini hero bag collections.

We are delighted with this opportunity as we are the only Croatian designers to have been selected for the second time to be part of the fashion incubator founded by eminent and award-winning fashion personalities such as IHDA Founder, Emily Blumenthal and Signal Brands who have worked with brands. like Guess, Nine West, etc., said Ivana and Marija.

Curic&Curic is an eco-friendly brand founded by Marija and Ivana, born in Osijek, Croatia, and now based in New York.

They won the Independent Handbag Design Award in 2020 with their Blue Dahlia sustainable denim handbag.

The sisters have also been involved in a number of charitable events, using their talents to help raise funds for worthy causes in the United States and in their homeland of Croatia.

