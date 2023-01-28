Cleveland Cavaliers crush Houston Rockets in brilliant fashion





Cleveland Cavaliers bounce back from disappointing loss The Cleveland Cavaliers relied on a strong start to secure a dominant position 113-95 road win against an equally young Houston Rockets team. Rebounding from a disappointing loss, the Cavs are back on track halfway through the three-game road trip to move to 30-20 in the standings. Cleveland completely dominated Houston, never really falling behind — save for the opening possession — eventually establishing a lead that grew to 32 points in the third period despite missing their best player in the very first All-starter. -Star just announced. Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland took the driver’s seat, scoring a game-high 26 points to go with nine assists and four steals for the Cavs as Evan Mobley continued his hot streak with a 21-and-10 double-double, while Jarrett Allen joined this party with 14 and 10 of his own. On the other hand, Rockets forwards Jabari Smith, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Sengun each had 14 points, but their leading scorer Jalen Green was limited to just seven scorers on an abysmal 22% shooting from the field. The Cavs will look to cap off the road trip with another solid win Unlike the previous game when all reserves totaled 12 points overall, six Cavaliers players put up doubles against the Rockets, including Dean Wade with 15 points, starter Caris LeVert with 12 and bench shooter Cedi Osman adding 10 in victory. With no winning streak in 2023 other than a 3-0 start to the year, head coach JB Bickerstaff no doubt wants to see some consistency from the young core despite adversity. With starters in and out of the lineup, the Cavs were able to adapt early in the season but have been floundering lately. Seeking to avoid repeating the struggle in the second half of last year’s season, the team will need to clean up and bounce back from their recent woes after going just 8-6 since the start of the new year. . The Cleveland Cavaliers remain fifth in the highly competitive Eastern Conference, but are still just two games behind the third-placed Milwaukee Bucks. They will have less than 24 hours to recover before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final leg of the three-game road trip.

