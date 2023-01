The Vanilla Girl aesthetic is the latest fashion trend from TikToks

This is an excerpt from BuzzFeed News’ culture newsletter, Clean up the timeline! You can subscribe here. There’s a new It Girl on TikTok. She is called the Vanilla Girl , and it is marked by two characteristics: it is comfortable and clean. Dressed only in neutral tones such as white, beige or a very light brown, she might prefer a loose, comfy knit sweater over leggings with cropped Uggs. Her hair is slicked back and her skin is without heavy makeup maybe just some lip gloss, eyebrow pencil and cream blush. When she welcomes you into her home, she offers you a homemade latte, a white curly chair to sit on, and a blanket to drape over your legs while the smell of sugar cookies wafts in the background. She’s chic, polished and, above all, effortless. She is also almost most likely white. Among the seemingly endless TikTok videos tagged vanilla girl and vanilla girl aesthetic, nearly all of the most popular blonde women. Some creators credit TikTok megastar Alix Earle popularize the look though she didn’t make it up and doesn’t seem to use the hashtag on her videos. But with her slick blonde hair and big blue eyes, Earle fits the mold perfectly, and it’s hard to find designers who are on-trend who don’t conform to this look, although there are a few videos showing how do the style even if you are a * gasp *brunette . The popularity and specificity of the trend has many people on TikTok saying the quiet part out loud: It’s racist . It’s just like WASP, tradwife, purity culture repackaged for Gen Z, a black Creator @troublepuffs said of the trend. One prominent black TikToker, @OliviaLayne6 stated that the vanilla name and the examples used to demonstrate it in mainstream media trending articles give the impression that the trend is only for pretty, white, slim women. Olivia said she saw comments on TikTok saying anyone can be a vanilla girl, but pointed out that the trend just seems to be a repackaging of the same TikTok trends we’ve seen before, like the clean girl and sweet girl aesthetic. And no ombre, I’m not kidding this style, I’m just asking how many ways are you going to find to say you like beige? she says. Aiyana Ishmael, editorial assistant at Teen Vogue, went on TikTok that after getting a PR pitch on the trend, she decided to start her own trend: the chocolate girl trend. The new aesthetic just dropped, she said. Stephanie McNeal

