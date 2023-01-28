RuPaul’s Drag Race: House Of Fashion Season 15 Episode 5 Review

Fashion is the name of the game in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 5.

The styling and building challenges have knocked down even the most seasoned queens. If they don’t have a keen sense of fashion or the skills to create a look, they might be the next to leave the main stage.

During a team challenge like this, it became clear who brought the wonder and the mess.

“House of Fashion” was an easy, airy ride that worked best with the faster hour-long pace.

Compared to RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 4, which felt too rushed, the momentum slowed down a bit better. We were able to engage with the queens and get more scenes of them getting ready for the runway.

Part of that tone could come from the fact that the Maxi Challenge is just a construction track.

In previous episodes where this happened, the plot was much more focused. No filler or extra scenes stuck to hit every tick; the pacing was much simpler giving us the story.

And while the edit didn’t quite hit all the marks successfully, “House of Fashion” was a brighter place than some previous weeks.

Eventually, the pace should balance out as more queens return home. However, the original hour and a half format is still the best approach for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

One of the times it didn’t work out was during the Mini Challenge. Why did the editing of Drag Race make the challenge so dirty?!

The event “Reading is fundamental!” Mini Challenge is an iconic game that returns every season.

We live for every zinger, liner and roast the queens cook. Sometimes these lines are the funniest jokes that cut deep and go on for years.

[In confessional] In Untucked, Marcia tried to dim my light. She tried to pick me up, so I had to let her know it didn’t work. She did not give. Mistress Isabelle Brooks

It was a travesty that each queen was reduced in the edit to just one zinger each. Without a doubt, there had to be several funnier jokes that didn’t air that we’ll never see. The assembly took away from the fans, and it took away from the queens their moment.

And on the rare occasion that a queen had more than one joke, it blatantly told us who would win. Come on, Loosey LaDuca spread three jokes! She was going to win; his jokes were hilarious, but the editing took the fun away.

The Maxi Challenge featuring the fashion houses was much more rhythmic. Each queen had her moment of glory presenting her ensembles, and the montage showed which queens had better sewing skills than the others.

Plus, we got RuPaul’s walkthroughs back!

We missed RuPaul criticizing the celebrity picks before Snatch Game, which was a glaring holeshot. However, the return of walkthroughs this time around brought back a dose of what we were missing.

RuPaul’s walkthroughs are essential to the flow of the trick. The queens have a clue as to what RuPaul is thinking. As viewers, we learn a lot about who might excel and who might fail. And the tension goes up a notch before the track.

It is a must for these kinds of challenges.

Now on to the looks of the fashion house!

For Team #1 (the House of Kressley), the general vibe of this group had weaker holdings and cohesion. The mix of dark checks and leather took the team in different directions: some queens opted for a school theme while others tried a warrior-inspired style.

For example, Robin Fierce’s outfit. Her pleated skirt and leather shoulder pad were the best of both worlds. Her ensemble was sleek and connected to both sides of her group.

Spice: Part of me feels like, looking at his stuff, there’s some girls that don’t deserve to be here.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks: Like who?

Spice: I’m not saying it, but we know who. You know what I mean?

Mistress Isabelle Brooks: No, my daughter, say a name. Whore.

Spice: It’s very obvious.

I loved the inspiration from Jax’s Heathers, but the theme was done to death on Drag Race. And unfortunately, other queens have done better. The outfit needed to be more fitted to accentuate the 80s aesthetic.

Anetra’s sexy two-piece set looked unfinished, especially in the lower half. And the set of Salina EstTitties with the duvet cape had too much going on. I agreed with the judges that the outfit didn’t go well; if she had focused on a few key areas and retreated into others, the look would have been great.

Team #2 (Mathews’ home) had the most obvious connection. The tropical resort theme and palm tree print were smart choices to tie everyone together.

Beyond Sasha Colby’s JLO-inspired bikini dress, the rest of the looks felt safe.

Sasha’s bikini was sexy and gorgeous; the fitting seemed tailor-made for her body. Pairing it with the flowy cape/jacket increased the fun on the trail, making the whole outfit look higher than it was.

[In confessional] It’s my first day without sugar and I’m a little scared. But I know she’s probably at home thinking, you better eat those girls! And I will. Maybe a small spoonful at a time, but I’ll eat them. Spice up

On the other side, Loosey’s jumpsuit, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx’s pink mini dress and headpiece, and Marcia Marcia’s flowy tropical dress were all lovely and simple. Each look did a good job of capturing the band’s theme and each queen’s style.

Nothing too mind-blowing to steal the show. However, nothing too shocking that should have landed them at the bottom.

Team #3 (the Face House) had another strong connective theme with gold, black, and animal prints. However, while some of the queens looked elegant, others looked a bit tricky.

Luxx Noir London easily stole the show! Her zebra print pants and stunning purple top/cape/headpiece trio came together in an incredible high fashion ensemble. She breathed haute couture as soon as she walked the catwalk. If the outfit did not snatch the victory from her, her walk got it for her.

[In confessional] Baby, Sugar left the building! My heart really goes out to Spice because now that they’re apart, I feel like a part of Spice is missing. Salina IsTitties

Mistress Isabelle Brooks wore another glamorous dress that accentuated all of her features and curves. And Aura Mayari’s golden female dog and Spice’s zebra cutout dress dominated sex appeal and style. All three went for fierce and fabulous, which they pulled off with ease.

Amethyst’s flowing golden dress was by no means terrible. The final outfit came out well and it looks great.

However, if she had made a few minor cosmetic changes, like removing the gold lining from the bodysuit and reducing the length of the flowy fabric, she might have been safe. And the gray animal shawl could have fallen off completely. All Amethyst needed was a few good tweaks to get her going.

However, when it came to lip-synching Janelle Mone’s “QUEEN,” her luck ran out.

Does anyone else agree that it was a close battle between her and Salina EstTitties? Both queens brought sass and sex appeal to the main stage for this number. Neither was ready to give up and go home.

Where I think Salina advanced was in her stunts and her energy. Since this was Salina’s first time downstairs, she had a lot to lose and wanted to impress. You could feel the energy of his desire to stay and prove the judges wrong.

Amethyst also had energy, but since it was her third time at the bottom, she didn’t have the same fire as Salina. Nothing would prevent Salina from staying.

Final Thoughts from the Werk Room:

The best reads came from Loosey, but I want to know what other zingers we missed!

Spice should have admitted that she thought Aura should have been at the bottom. She wouldn’t have been completely wrong based on Snatch Game’s performance.

How do queens still not know how to sew when they go on a Drag Race?! It’s the same mistake queens make every year. It’s disconcerting!

Now over to you, Drag Race fans.

What did you think of “House Of Fashion”?

What was your favorite runway look? Are you sad to see Amethyst go? Who is the next queen to win the next Maxi Challenge?

Share your opinion in the comments below.

