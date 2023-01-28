Student-run dress sale underway at Mattoon Mall





MATTOON Those in need of discount evening dresses for proms, weddings and other special occasions are invited to visit a new pop-up store at Cross County Mall. High school students from the Coles County ClassE program have temporarily transformed the Elevate Business Development Center into a retail space for their second annual clothing sale. The sale was open on Friday evening and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Courtney Conlin, board member of ClassE, owner of Plush Boutique in Charleston, said selling dresses gave students in this entrepreneurship program the opportunity to learn the “ins and outs” of displaying over 175 dresses, as well as marketing this merchandise to the public. “I feel like it’s a learning experience every year for the students,” Conlin said.











The marketing effort was to invite members of the community to drop off dresses early in the week at Elevate and set their own selling prices for each. As a fundraiser for the program, ClassE raised $15 for the first dress dropped off by a vendor and $10 for each additional dress. Class E teacher Vince Walk said he saw dresses worth $1,000 priced at $200 and those worth $100 priced at $20. He said the reduced prices help the sale of dresses to serve as a community service project for ClassE. “They can save a little on dresses. (The sale) helps people in the community find prom dresses at reasonable prices,” Walk said. He added that the sale was busy on Friday and Saturday, and it was a joy to see how excited some of the young shoppers were when they found their prom dresses.











Prom season is fast approaching at area high schools. The remaining dresses that are not picked up by their vendors will be donated to Charleston and Mattoon High Schools for students in need. In addition to proms, Walk said potential buyers have also expressed interest in buying discounted dresses for occasions such as galas and weddings. Several customers walked into the dress sale shortly after doors opened at 4 p.m. Friday. They browsed the dresses that the students arranged on clothes racks and borrowed mannequins on their sales floor.











Avery Hall, the Mattoon High School junior, said she has used her experience working at Glik’s store in the mall for eight months now to help greet customers and guide them to dresses of possible interest and to the fitting rooms. Mattoon Junior Fellow Annabelle Lee said it was surprising how many hangers ClassE needed to help display dresses of different lengths and styles. Couple bring safe driving message to Charleston teens Lee said the ClassE students did surprisingly well with the display setup, so it was good to see the end results of their preparations and know that these efforts will help students in need. “We’ve been working on it all week,” Hall said. “It took a while to get all the price tags on the dresses and get everything sized.” Photos: Coles County students celebrate 2018 proms CHS students Austin and Sophie at Tarble







Grace and Ian







Austin and Sophia







MHS students Michael and Jacob







Jordan and Christopher – MHS Prom







Mikale and Haley – MHS Prom







Mattoon Prom







Hannah and Addison – MHS Prom







Madi and Krista







macayle







Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud Want to see more? Get our local education coverage straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jg-tc.com/news/local/education/student-run-dress-sale-underway-at-mattoon-mall/article_0e5c2ac4-9ecd-11ed-bb9c-47dbbda94bbd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos