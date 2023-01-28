Thierry Muglers show brings leather, lace and darkness to Paris Fashion Week





TOPSHOT – A model presents a creation for Mugler during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show … [+] Week in Paris on January 26, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images A little over a year has passed since the death of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler. He died on January 23, 2022 at the age of 73. Just this week, industry insiders paid tribute to Mugler on the first anniversary of his passing, as model Cindy Crawfordwho posted a clip about a parade in 1991. Now, for Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris, Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, has put another spin on the Mugler brand for the January 26 show. Yes, it was theatrical, but in a different way. While Mugler’s older works are marked with a technicolor flair, I mean, come on, look at his well-deserved Brooklyn Museum Retrospective Couturissime, which runs until May 7, feathers and sequins are swapped for leather and lace. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> But this show almost mourned the designer with a parade dressed in black, full of lace veils, dresses and a romantic touch of the macabre. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: (Editorial use only – for non-editorial use, please ask for approval of … [+] Fashion House) Dominique Jackson walks the runway during the Thierry Mugler Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images It wasn’t just what, but who. The featured star trail Laid Star Dominique Jackson wore a lace bodysuit, with a matching veil, while model legend Debra Shaw smiled on the catwalk, as she wore a (very Parisian) turtleneck, with an asymmetrical blazer dress full of puffy fabric . PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – Debra Shaw walks the runway during the Thierry … [+] Mugler Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Other stars who took to the Mugler catwalk included late-night talk show host Ziwe, as well as model Irina Shak, who wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress, and Anok Yai, who really stole the show with a keen sense of drama. TOPSHOT – American model Anok Yai presents a creation for Mugler at the Haute-Couture show … [+] Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on January 26, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Arca, a Venezuelan pop star, also walked the runway under a single spotlight. The dramatic lighting gave the show an old-school film noir vibe, even with a large screen projecting the moment behind them. The front row was also filled with so many stars on the catwalk, like Lisa Rinna, Kylie Minogue and Charlie XCX. Overall, this Mugler collection is like boudoir meets biker chic, inside and out. The track was full of attitude, sure, but not without a bit of gothic flair, like the Addams Family trying to get into Berghain. The poofy power dresses were a highlight, as were the frowns. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: The Symone and Lisa Rinna attend the Mugler Fall Winter 2022/23 Haute … [+] Couture show at the Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Mugler) Getty Images for Thierry Mugler

