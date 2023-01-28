Chantel Jeffries sizzles as she shows off her undies in a sheer bodycon dress

Chantel Jeffries showed off her curves in a nature-inspired bodycon dress.

The popular DJ, 30, modeled a sheer long-sleeved maxi dress in nude-toned sheer fabric with black tiger-like stripes on Instagram on Friday. The black panties and bra she wore under the dress were clearly visible.

Her long, highlighted blonde hair was styled straight. The 5’5″ beauty, famous for her beauty tutorials on YouTube, wore camera-friendly makeup with a natural lip.

She described the look as “cats meow” and tagged the Fashion Nova clothing line in her post.

Fellow DJ and new mother Paris Hilton commented with a smiley face with heart eye emoji.

So did music producer Cydney ‘Lil CC’ Christine and Myraswim creator Bianca Elouise.

Chantel is one of many celebrities to have collaborated with the fast fashion brand.

Other partners include Kylie Jenner and her big sister Khloe, Megan Thee Stallion and Amber Rose.

Artist Wait has become popular on Instagram in recent years for her very provocative pin-up images.

The campaign to find more create more influence on social media has been successful. She now has nearly 5 million followers.

The Better hitmaker promotes multiple streams of income, as seen in her web show, Chantel’s Money Moves, in which she joined financial influencer Taylor Price and certified financial planner Brittney Castro.

Each short episode of the Facebook Watch series focused on a different investment opportunity, including cryptocurrency, real estate, stocks and more.