Gucci chooses Sabato De Sarno as next artistic director





Gucci, one of the most famous names in world fashion, has a new designer at its helm: Sabato De Sarno. Mr De Sarno, currently fashion director of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear at Valentino, was unveiled by French luxury group Kering on Saturday as the new creative director of its flagship brand. The move comes two months after the surprise departure of Alessandro Michele, who had held the top job since 2015. After several months of speculation, the hiring of a relatively unknown Italian outside of fashion to lead one of Italy’s heritage names is in line with recent industry trends, which have prioritized the culture of a new generation of talent rather than buying an already famous one. mode name. The financial stakes for Kering are considerable. Gucci accounted for two-thirds of the group’s profits in 2021 and brought in nearly 10 billion euros, or nearly $10.9 billion, in revenue. But after years of stellar sales fueled by Mr. Michele’s vision, that of goofy inclusion embodying a larger cultural conversation around gender, sexual identity and racial momentum had begun to slow. In November, he abruptly left the brand.

The goal for Gucci now is to move from a fashion-focused brand to a more timeless luxury brand, like Louis Vuitton and Herms, both of which have continued to grow despite the economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world. Already, marketing initiatives, such as a recent campaign for the Jackie 1961 handbag featuring actress Dakota Johnson, have presented the brand’s products as classics rather than quirky, funky products synonymous with Mr. Michelle. The hiring of Mr. De Sarno who, under Pierpaolo Piccioli, helped steer Valentino in an elegant yet commercial direction popular with fashion purists underscores the about-face in approach. At a time when the industry is more than ever compelled to think about inclusiveness, his arrival is also a vote for familiarity, not diversity. Born in Naples, southern Italy, Mr. De Sarno, an industry veteran, worked in the design studios of Prada and Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino in 2009. In a statement from Kering on SaturdayGucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri said Mr. De Sarno brought with him broad and relevant experience and a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter.

According to the statement, Mr De Sarno said he was deeply honored to take on the role. Her first show will take place at Milan Womens Fashion Week in September.

