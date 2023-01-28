In Egypt, Dior Men organizes a fashion show for the ages

A solitary figure emerges from the dunes of Giza, the dark outline of the pyramids printed behind him in the Egyptian night. As it traverses the landscape, each ancient building lights up: first the three smallest, then the largest tombs of the pharaohs burst into LED lights. A procession of characters follows, queuing in front of an amazed crowd of fashion luminaries to the rhythm of techno music.

It was Guided by the Stars, Diors presented its Fall Men’s 2023 collection in December. It was a spectacle by design: the last surviving wonder of the ancient world, the Cheops pyramid, hovering above a line deeply inspired by futurism. The models, swathed in fluid grays with hints of sunset fire, look like they’ve been transported from a dune-esque planet. Celestial coats, reflective visors and what appeared to be oxygen masks added to the sci-fi surrealism. Stars of Humankind also watched from the congregation: Robert Pattinson, Cha Eun-woo, Daniel Kaluuya, an ageless Naomi Campbell. This visual link between past, present and future was of course the intention of Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Homme.

My interest in ancient Egypt is in the stars and the sky. It’s this fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past, says Jones. Both in the collection and in the show, there is an idea of ​​being guided by the stars and what that can entail in many ways. It is about how the past shapes the future or an idea of ​​the future from the past.

And 2022 was a historic year for the Maison Dior, which celebrated its 75th anniversary. The label itself had a mystical foundation, which occurred when Christian Dior, an adept of astrology, stumbled upon his lucky star, an object on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor in Paris. He took the stumble as a sign to launch a haute couture house, which shifted the fashion world to Paris after World War II and is now one of the shining jewels in LVMH’s tiara.

The genealogy of this heritage has been printed in the Fall Mens collection. A woolen half kilt traces its ancestry to a 1950s dress dubbed Good Fortune, a clear example that traditional gender lines in fashion are blurring. But rather than a piece that looks fashionable, however, the ancient Egyptian backdrop serves as a reminder that in the vast history of human events, men too wore robes.

Namely, a visit to the nearby Egyptian Museum, where King Tutankhamun’s golden accessories shine, as well as the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which displays the kohl eye makeup tools used by both men and women, further underscored that it is the modern division of dress between the sexes that is the aberration. Not to be overshadowed by the pharaohs, Dior male models were treated to their own luminous makeup routine from the brand’s Capture Totale skincare line, reports Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Phillips. Their brows were groomed with Diorshow On Set Brow gel, and in some cases bleached.

Beyond gender obfuscation, the earliest depictions of same-sex love also date back to ancient Egypt. Notably, two hieroglyphic illustrations of Khnumhotep and Niankhkhnum, royal manicurists from the 25th century BC, show the pair kissing and touching noses, an act akin to a romantic kiss. (viewers of Brothers this couple will be remembered, as Billy Eichners character Bobby, the founder of an LGBTQ+ history museum, cites them as a prime example of the immortality of queer love.)

Of course, being queer in Egypt today is much more complicated. LGBTQ+ Egyptians face societal stigma and legal threats from morality laws, which could result in deportation or imprisonment. This has made the staging of Dior’s Giza show a point of contention among some LGBTQ+ critics. Is it deaf for a (very) inclusive queer company to present a gender-defying collection there? A veiled act of protest? Whatever the intention, Egypt must consider the cultural impact of courting global tourism and gatherings like the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference and the Cairo International Film Festival, both held just before the Dior show.

Humans must all consider the past, which, as Kim noted, shapes the future. The pyramids, the love of Khnumhotep and Niankhkhnum, the stumble of the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor: here we are today, mortals contemplating eternity, guided by their stars.

