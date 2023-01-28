Shotgun Wedding Costume Designer on Creating Jennifer Lopez’s Dress





Shotgun Wedding Costume Designer Discusses Creating Jennifer Lopez’s Action-Ready Dress “It’s a bit of a superhero costume that looks like a wedding dress.” Picture via Amazon Prime Video



Jennifer Lopez (Marry me, Made in Manhattan) plays a blushing bride pushed into some action in Prime Video’s shotgun wedding. Since her big day is hijacked by gun-toting pirates, her character spends most of the new action rom-com wearing her wedding dress – which must be perfect to show off all the ‘blood, sweat and dirt’ during his action-packed adventure.

In shotgun weddingthe character of Lopez Darcy and her fiancé Tom (Josh Duhamel, Transformers and safe haven) are spooked when their guests start arriving at their destination wedding on an idyllic Filipino island. In the film directed by Jason Moore (them Perfect franchise) and written by Mark Hammer (Two night stand), the quarreling couple must put their differences aside to save their relationship and the wedding guests held hostage. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Costume designer Mitchell Traverswho previously worked with Lopez on Hustlers, revealed in an interview with The variety that finding the perfect color for the dress was key due to all the physical combat, explosions, and sand it would have to withstand. The story behind the wedding dress is that it once belonged to her future mother-in-law Carol, played by Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, A Cinderella Story), so Travers looked to aging vintage wedding dresses when choosing the perfect color for the dress. Image via Prime Video RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Get in on the Action in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Featurette [Exclusive] “I started looking at what happens to them over time,” Travers said. “What would a 20 year old dress look like, a 40 year old dress, and they have this beautiful patina that starts to happen and they turn yellow with age. When you work with JLo, we don’t do that. We went to a nice hot pink or as I call it, “hot blush”. Travers went on to describe how the dress “passes as much as the bride” and how “it had to reflect how she changes and what she learns.” For the film, there were seven different versions of the dress that went through many phases of construction and deconstruction, whether it involved removing the train, the sleeves or the skirt as the action progressed. . “The dresses were constructed from 20-30 layers of stretchy netting. It’s a bit of a superhero costume that looks like a wedding dress,” Travers said of the ideal fabric used for the dress on “It gives him the ability to bend his body and move his arms and legs.” With Lopez, Duhamel and Coolidge, the cast of shotgun wedding also includes Sonia Braga, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marinand rock star Lenny Kravitz who plays Darcy’s charming ex-fiancé, Sean. You can check out the trailer for shotgun wedding below and stream the film now on Prime Video.

