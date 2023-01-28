Fashion
Gophers men’s basketball suffers fifth straight loss in blowout at Northwestern
EVANSTON, ILL. Coach Ben Johnson knew his Gophers offense would struggle to put points on the scoreboard on Saturday without leading scorer Dawson Garcia at Northwestern, so that was another area that was a big disappointment.
One of the worst defensive performances in Big Ten play, compounded by turnover issues, resulted in the Gophers losing 81-61 to the Wildcats in front of a reported crowd of 6,064 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
“Giving up 81 points and combining that with the 15 turnovers is not a recipe for success or giving yourself a chance,” Johnson said. “And not being able to come back and give that same competitive fight is disappointing.”
Jamison Battle led the way with 20 of 7 on 12 shooting from the field for the Gophers (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten). But Garcia missed his second straight game as he recovered from a right foot bruise sustained in a Jan. 22 loss at Michigan.
Chase Audige and Boo Buie had 45 points and 10 assists for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3), who shot 52% from the field.
“I think the offense will find its way,” Johnson said. “I’m just more disappointed with the defensive effort to give up 81. Kudos to those guys. They played downhill and they were aggressive.”
In Wednesday’s 61-57 loss to Indiana, Johnson was proud of his seven scholarship players battling the Hoosiers and playing well enough to lead the streak. The reverse was the case on Saturday, with Northwestern leading 45-28 in the first half after shooting 55%.
Freshman big man Pharrel Payne made his first career start on Saturday after missing the previous game while under concussion protocol. Payne struggled to establish an inside presence, with three points and four of the team’s 15 turnovers.
“I thought today, for some reason, even when we had the lead, it wasn’t the same,” Johnson said. “We can’t give in to circumstances. We have to find a way to play with the same advantage we did against Indiana.”
Battle scored his first basket of the game on a jumper for a 9-5 lead. Joshua Ola-Joseph finished in the lane with a floater for an 11-7 advantage, but that roused Northwestern’s explosive backcourt.
Audige, who had a game-high 24 points, took control to help the Wildcats beat the Gophers 31-8 in the first half. The senior guard had eight points in a decisive 11-0 run.
Battle struggled to get open looks early, but his three-pointer cut it 27-18 with 6:43 to go. The Wildcats, who scored 13 points on 11 turnovers in the first half, got back-to-back steals from Buie on Ta’Lon Cooper that fueled a 9-0 run. Buie finished with 21 points and eight assists.
The Gophers entered Saturday as the worst performing team in the Big Ten with 62.2 points per game. It’s been an even bigger nightmare since their 70-67 win on Jan. 12 at Ohio State. During the five-game losing streak, the U have averaged just 55 points.
To make matters worse this season, the Gophers are the last dead in Division I foul shooting, living up to that accolade with 16-for-26 on Saturday.
A defensive identity is what the Gophers needed to embrace in Johnson’s sophomore season. After holding the Hoosiers to 37% shooting on Wednesday, Minnesota took a step back at Evanston.
“The biggest thing for us is that we’ve had games defensively when we’re so good,” Battle said. “Ohio State, for example, we were so locked in and so connected. We have to keep coming back to that game. Looking at what we did in that game: play hard and dive on loose balls. Even against Indiana, loose balls went our way because we were playing the right way.”
In the second half, the Wildcats extended their lead to 61-36 after a three from Audige on a late close with the Gophers playing a scrappy 2-3 zone.
Effort wasn’t always the problem. Chemistry and communication were lacking. After Cooper’s lay-up made it a 17-point deficit at the end of the second half, Audige blew through his defender for an unchallenged half-court dunk.
The toughest part of the Big Ten game continues with five of the next eight games on the road, including Wednesday at Rutgers.
