How to keep your teen away from fast fashion

My 12 year old daughter and her friends are on a mission. It’s Saturday afternoon in Dundrum Mall and they’re determined to enjoy the long-awaited two hours of freedom. As we park, I first ask them where they are going. Pennys, they answer in unison.

A Pennys haul is all the talk at school where tweens discuss fashion in terms of how many tops they can get for their $20 or $30. It’s no wonder their first stop ends up being fast fashion brands, where trends are quickly replicated.

Being a teenager has always been difficult, but in today’s constantly plugged-in culture, it’s a minefield. There’s the relentless focus on looks and possessions, the impact of influencers and what they consume online. It can be difficult, in this context, to say the right thing when it comes to the impact of fast fashion and how we should consume less.

Young consumers need to have reasons to support environmentally conscious people who don’t damage their small wallets either.

Despite growing industry concern, the success of fashion retailers appears to show no signs of slowing among this age group. In fact, even young teens report that social media has amplified these habits with new fashion trends moving faster than ever, and even faster brands making incredibly cheap items to help them keep up. .

In a recent shopping and retail report, 13-39 year olds admitted that half would choose fast fashion stores if given the choice, with young women even more likely to be fashion shoppers. fast.

In addition to the usual culprits, online retailers with massive catalogs of rapidly reversing rotating trends are taking over this market.

It’s easy to browse through the endless options and have them arrive days later.

Ethics

By buying from charity shops, you vote with your money, encouraging big companies to reduce the production and consumption of harmful materials

The data also shows that most teens would rather buy fewer, better-quality clothes than a lot of cheaper, lower-quality clothes. But the lure of affordable prices, especially when they have little money, seems to be creating a worrying habit.

Young people who respond with pocket money, a weekend job or birthday money want to shop independently and follow trends without going bankrupt. But instead of running to well-known high street retailers who sell cheap clothes and support fast fashion, June Tinsley ofNCBI says she loves seeing this age group being educated to shop more ethically.

By both donating old clothes and buying directly from charity shops, you give clothes a much longer life and keep them out of landfills where they cause so much damage to the environment. You also vote with your money, encouraging big companies to reduce the production and consumption of harmful materials.

The harmful effects of fast fashion on the planet keep increasing. And while TY students strive to achieve sustainable fashion goals, there seems to be no deterrent when it comes to young children at the start of their buying habit journey. .

Unique

The fashion industry is the second largest polluter in the world, just after the oil industry. A staggering 100 billion garments are produced each year. And three out of five fashion items end up in landfill within a year of buying them. It’s not sustainable.

NCBI has 130 stores across the country, offering quality apparel, accessories, homewares and, in some stores, furniture. June Tinsley says she’s starting to see the appeal of this boutique style of unique and exclusive items.

Our layout, especially in new stores, features a mix of recycled and natural materials that exudes a boutique style, challenging people’s perception of what charity shopping is.

While much of our stock is made up of pre-loved items from generous donations from the public, there is also a huge range of new items from our partners including ClaresAccessories, Tesco and New Look who donate their stock to us. end of line or seasonal. .Recently, the stores expanded their Vintage collection to 30 of their stores nationwide.

This was tested in select stores before Christmas and proved to be exceptionally popular, particularly among the student population due to the price and quality of items available.

Education

The first step to steer our teenagers away from fast fashion is to trust your child’s intellect. You might be surprised at their sensitivity towards the subject. It is up to us to indicate the alternatives. There’s also no point in lecturing your child about the environment unless you’re up to date yourself.

Detangle, a video about clothing recyclers in India, helps quantify the amount of clothes we buy without thinking too much, while The True Cost is a documentary (PG13) about the true fallout of buying cheap clothes and bad quality. We also need to lead by example by showing our kids how to style the same clothes in different ways, or assert their uniqueness by buying something outside of the silly copycat clothes available online.

It’s also important to emphasize the joy of giving back while making sustainable purchases. Without the charity shops, there would not be the funds to provide frontline services to those who need them most in Ireland.

The NCBI chain of stores helps people who are blind or visually impaired. By purchasing second-hand items, you support and empower the 55,000 children and adults living with significant vision loss. Our frontline services provide quality vision rehabilitation, technologies, sports, counseling and open pathways to education, employment and full participation in community and public life.

Encouraging this generation to shop and donate to charity stores is a win-win situation for everyone. Quality stock and rock bottom prices help save the planet and provide ongoing support to those who need it most.