Fashion
Prom Dress Donation Campaign
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) Many of us are cutting back on some purchases due to high inflation and for some parents, extra spending on their kids isn’t an option.
According to the promgirl.com website, the average cost of a prom dress ranges from one hundred dollars to over five hundred dollars. These numbers can be a huge financial blow to families, so Community pathways at Owatonna tries to help those who are struggling while making a stylish statement.
Last year, they held a prom dress donation campaign that helped over a hundred high school girls with hugely discounted prices or a free prom or casual dress.
They are doing the same prom dress donation campaign starting this Wednesday.
I even saw the girls cry because they didn’t think it was possible to afford or get something so extravagant or beautiful, said Dakota Krause of Community Pathways.
So if you’re cleaning out your closet and want to donate, they’ll be taking donations throughout February and starting distribution in March.
