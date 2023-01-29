Sabato De Sarno named new creative director of Gucci





Rumors about the identity of Gucci’s new creative director have been circulating since Alessandro Michele left the Italian house in November 2022. They were put to rest this morning after an announcement from Gucci and its parent group Kering, revealing Michele’s successor as a Naples-born designer, Sabato De Sarno. He will present his first collection at Milan Fashion Week next September, overseeing Gucci’s womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections. While several marquee designers were on the list of those who would have taken over the house, the nomination marks a rejection of well-known names for someone who has largely worked behind the scenes in the industry (in this way, the nomination of De Sarno echoes that of Michele, who had worked in Gucci’s design team for over a decade before taking over). De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, before joining Dolce & Gabbana. In 2009, a formative change saw him join Valentino, where he would eventually become the house’s fashion director, overseeing both men’s and women’s collections. “I am deeply honored to take on the role of Creative Director of Gucci,” De Sarno said in a statement this morning. “I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has known how to welcome and cherish the values ​​in which I believe. I am touched and excited to bring my creative vision to the brand.” Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, added: “Having worked with many of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a broad and relevant experience. I am certain that with Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique heritage, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter. “102 years after Guccio Gucci opened its first boutique in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, important and influential luxury houses in the world,” said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. from Kering. “With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the house will continue to influence both fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections.” Gucci is due to premiere at Milan Fashion Week next February with an in-house team collection, following the menswear show earlier this month. De Sarno will begin his tenure at Gucci after fulfilling his obligations at Valentino. gucci.com (opens in a new tab)

