The Craziest Celebrity Moments From Paris Fashion Week – It’s Been Crazy

Paris Fashion Week didn’t disappoint and it wasn’t just about the ensembles parading the catwalks.

Celebrities have come a long way to catch a glimpse of the next wave of Spring/Summer 2023 trends, and their outfits have everyone talking.

From Kylie Jenners shocked the lion’s head of Doja Cat by putting her makeup team through their paces in head-to-toe crystals, no one played it safe.

But if you can’t do it all at Fashion Week, when can you do it, huh?

Let’s recap some of the craziest celeb moments

Kylie Jenners Roaring Lion’s Head

Kylie Jenner definitely turned heads with her lion look (Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman made a roaring claim when she rocked at the Schiaparelli show with a real lion’s head perched on his shoulder.

Ok, maybe it wasn’t a real lion’s head, but it definitely requires a second look.

The reality star, 25, donned a strapless black dress that gathered at her feet and paired the skintight number with gold heels, carrying her belongings in a snakeskin handbag.

There’s no denying that the lion’s head made the statement, which was stitched onto the dress and looked extremely realistic.

The reality star has come under fire for her animal cruelty, but Peta actually applauded the look (Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kylie has sparked controversy with her look, with many calling it a form of animal cruelty and accusing her of endorsing hunting.

She wasn’t the only guest draped in a fake animal head, as it looked like she was actually embodying the show’s theme of embroidered animals.

The brand shared on social media that the embroidered animals represented lust, pride and greed, with models parading down the catwalk with leopard and wolf heads on their bodies.

However, no animals were harmed during the making of the lewks.

Perhaps the most surprising moment of all, however, came when the mother of two received praise from Peta, an animal rights charity.

Describing the shocking accessory as fabulously innovative, the organization said metro.co.uk that three-dimensional animal heads can be a statement against trophy hunting.

Next: Peta urges Kylie and others to expand that creativity to exclude bloodied sheared sheep for wool and boiled silkworms alive in their cocoons, a spokesperson added.

So what do we think, did Kylies look utterly roaring bold? Wed be lion if we said we didn’t mind a bit

Doja Cat triggers trypophobia everywhere

Apologies to anyone suffering from trypophobia, Doja Cats’ look will make your skin crawl (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Rapper Kiss Me More never does fashion halfway, but Paris Fashion Week saw Doja Cat debut some of her wildest looks yet.

Also attending Schiaparelli’s show, the musician was literally unrecognizable if you suffer from trypophobia this look is definitely not going to be your favourite.

After shaving off his hair and eyebrows, the Say So hitmaker was completely covered in red crystals (even her eyelids and lips!) that she was 100% sure of still finding around her house a few days later.

Rapper Say So was completely covered in red crystals (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrapped her torso in a form-fitting corset that spilled into a sumptuous beaded skirt and paired the piece with red high heels.

The 27-year-old added a letterbox red cape for added drama and completed the dazzling outfit with statement earrings, as there isn’t too much red or too many crystals, either. it not?

Doja Cat being very inventive with false eyelashes



False eyelashes for a mustache? Why not (Photo: KCS Presse/MEGA)

Oh but Doja wasn’t done there, as she had another striking look up her sleeve for Viktor and Rolf’s show.

Totally transforming once again, Doja raised her eyebrows as she sported a mustache and beard made using false eyelashes.

Serving as a chic detective, she also wore an oversized beige and white pinstripe suit and cool blue-tinted glasses.

Frankly, we love it.

Noah Cyrus reveals all

Noah Cyrus braved the cold in a frontless dress (Photo: Best Image/Backgrid)

While everyone decided to layer fabrics to create their crazy ensembles, Noah Cyrus has decided to do without it.

We’ve all seen the backless dresses, but Noah Cyrus went one better, stopping by the Miss Sohee Haute Couture show in a completely frontless black dress.

Serving NSFW Morticia Adams, Noah wore a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown, complete with a giant chain necklace (barely) covering her pinches, while she was braless underneath.

The singer served Morticia Adams but made it NSFW (Picture: Best Picture/Backgrid)

If she was cold, Noah certainly didn’t show it, as she posed like a pro in the French capital.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ daughter even decided to forgo a coat, letting her clothes speak for themselves.

With her poker-straight raven locks, a pair of towering heels on her feet, and her bleached eyebrows, Noah’s look is definitely not one to forget.

Of course, Paris Fashion Week saw much tamer looks, like Elizabeth and Catherine Debicki pairing up the hashtag at Dior, and Kylie Minogue embodying her Disco album in a sequined yellow suit.

But if we can’t celebrate the weirdness of fashion during PFW, well, what’s the point?

