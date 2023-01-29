Fashion
Southern Indiana men’s basketball falls in overtime against UT-Martin
The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team came out flat offensively Saturday at Tennessee-Martin. The Screaming Eagles played well defensively, at least in the first half, holding the Skyhawks to 28 points and a six-minute scoreless streak.
Unfortunately for USI, it didn’t amount to anything. During that streak, the Eagles didn’t score much either, as the teams combined for 14 consecutive missed goals. Not exactly the greatest game ever played.
Eventually, the two found an offensive rhythm, with UT-Martin edging ISU 86-83 in overtime. After a slow finish in the win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday, the Eagles came out the same on Saturday.
Last match:USI men’s basketball survives Eastern Illinois scare to stay tied for first place
Although there are some concerns, USI is still in a decent position. The Eagles are now tied with Tennessee Tech, one game away from the three-team group lead in the Ohio Valley Conference.
It came down to the quality of our defense and how we were going to attack the D-boards, coach Stan Gouard said in his post-game radio interview.
Although the last three halves raise concerns, the alarms shouldn’t be too loud at this point. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. USI is 3-9 on the road compared to 9-1 at home. Road wins over Lindenwood and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville alleviated some of those worries. Still, Screaming Eagles Arena’s poor track record continues to be a problem.
Here are the main reasons for ISU’s loss and things to improve ahead of Thursday’s home game against Tennessee State:
“Mental Errors”
UT-Martin guard Jordan Sears scored a career-high 32 points in his team’s winning effort and KJ Simon added 21. Once Sears gets the rhythm, it’s hard to s stop, Gouard said.
The Skyhawks shot 53% from the field in the second half, including 45% from the 3-point line. Much of the end result went to Sears. One of the best performers in the conference, and as Gouard alluded to, once he gets into it, he doesn’t stop.
As Simon returned from injury, the ICU struggled to contain him. UT Martin clearly missed his influence in the reverse game between the teams, and the Eagles allowed him to have success by moving to his left. As for Sears, USI couldn’t keep it ahead. Simon capitalized when the Eagles let him through.
Mental mistakes we made tonight. We have to improve over time, Gourd said. Well, will probably see these guys again, hopefully later. (It was) a great OVC battle, two great teams with great players.
The bad first half of the Big 3
By halftime, the Eagles’ top three contributors, Jacob Polakovich, Trevor Lakes and Isaiah Swope, had combined for just five of 2 points on 12 shooting from the field. Polakovich and Lakes started to turn things around in the second half, but unfortunately for the Eagles, Swope never started like he usually does.
When Swope missed the deep 3-pointer to tie the game in overtime, he was down to 1 for 13 shots from the field and 0 of 9 from the perimeter.
Swope has been hot lately, Gouard said. I trust the games he made mistakes in tonight. I hope he can make these games.
These three are the most important contributors to USI. Had they been playing at their normal level, with Jelani Simmons scoring a team-high 26 points, the Eagles would likely be on the other end of the end result.
Below average 3-point shooting
Shooting from the perimeter has been a cornerstone of ISU’s success since transitioning to Division I. According to KenPom, the Eagles are the 15th-best 3-point shooting team in the nation with a 38% clip.
It wasn’t there on a consistent enough basis on Saturday. USI shot 30% from deep against the Skyhawks and just 1-6 in overtime. Overall, the Eagles finished 13-43 from the 3-point line.
Too many, but a lot of them were late in the game as we tried to get back into the ball game, Gouard said. He then indicated that Swope was going 0-9 and Lakes was going 3-13 from deep. We win games with these two guys. I say we shot too much, but I will ride with these guys every day.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courierpress.com/story/sports/college/southern-indiana/2023/01/29/southern-indiana-mens-basketball-falls-in-overtime-to-ut-martin/69849231007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Southern Indiana men’s basketball falls in overtime against UT-Martin
- No more “Google it”? How AI will change the way you search the web | Science and Technology News
- Gum infections may be a risk factor for arrhythmia, researchers find
- Pathaan Box Office Estimate Day 4: Another historic day as it collects Rs. 50 crores; enters the Rs. 200 crore club in style: Bollywood Box Office
- Hearing about e-cigarettes may discourage young people from using e-cigarettes, study says
- KCA invites expression of interest to set up a cricket stadium in Ernakulam
- Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are married – The Hollywood Reporter
- PM Modi – Government Gives Preference to the Disadvantaged: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Meet in Bhilwara, Rajasthan
- Exclusive individual interview with WMUR
- Disney Parks Carousel Dress Available at Walt Disney World
- North Korea condemns US shipment of battle tanks to Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War
- India’s next hit Pathaan breaks major Bollywood world record