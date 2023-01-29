Southern Indiana men’s basketball falls in overtime against UT-Martin

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team came out flat offensively Saturday at Tennessee-Martin. The Screaming Eagles played well defensively, at least in the first half, holding the Skyhawks to 28 points and a six-minute scoreless streak.

Unfortunately for USI, it didn’t amount to anything. During that streak, the Eagles didn’t score much either, as the teams combined for 14 consecutive missed goals. Not exactly the greatest game ever played.

Eventually, the two found an offensive rhythm, with UT-Martin edging ISU 86-83 in overtime. After a slow finish in the win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday, the Eagles came out the same on Saturday.

Last match:USI men’s basketball survives Eastern Illinois scare to stay tied for first place

Although there are some concerns, USI is still in a decent position. The Eagles are now tied with Tennessee Tech, one game away from the three-team group lead in the Ohio Valley Conference.

It came down to the quality of our defense and how we were going to attack the D-boards, coach Stan Gouard said in his post-game radio interview.

Although the last three halves raise concerns, the alarms shouldn’t be too loud at this point. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. USI is 3-9 on the road compared to 9-1 at home. Road wins over Lindenwood and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville alleviated some of those worries. Still, Screaming Eagles Arena’s poor track record continues to be a problem.

Here are the main reasons for ISU’s loss and things to improve ahead of Thursday’s home game against Tennessee State:

“Mental Errors”

UT-Martin guard Jordan Sears scored a career-high 32 points in his team’s winning effort and KJ Simon added 21. Once Sears gets the rhythm, it’s hard to s stop, Gouard said.

The Skyhawks shot 53% from the field in the second half, including 45% from the 3-point line. Much of the end result went to Sears. One of the best performers in the conference, and as Gouard alluded to, once he gets into it, he doesn’t stop.

As Simon returned from injury, the ICU struggled to contain him. UT Martin clearly missed his influence in the reverse game between the teams, and the Eagles allowed him to have success by moving to his left. As for Sears, USI couldn’t keep it ahead. Simon capitalized when the Eagles let him through.

Mental mistakes we made tonight. We have to improve over time, Gourd said. Well, will probably see these guys again, hopefully later. (It was) a great OVC battle, two great teams with great players.

The bad first half of the Big 3

By halftime, the Eagles’ top three contributors, Jacob Polakovich, Trevor Lakes and Isaiah Swope, had combined for just five of 2 points on 12 shooting from the field. Polakovich and Lakes started to turn things around in the second half, but unfortunately for the Eagles, Swope never started like he usually does.

When Swope missed the deep 3-pointer to tie the game in overtime, he was down to 1 for 13 shots from the field and 0 of 9 from the perimeter.

Swope has been hot lately, Gouard said. I trust the games he made mistakes in tonight. I hope he can make these games.

These three are the most important contributors to USI. Had they been playing at their normal level, with Jelani Simmons scoring a team-high 26 points, the Eagles would likely be on the other end of the end result.

Below average 3-point shooting

Shooting from the perimeter has been a cornerstone of ISU’s success since transitioning to Division I. According to KenPom, the Eagles are the 15th-best 3-point shooting team in the nation with a 38% clip.

It wasn’t there on a consistent enough basis on Saturday. USI shot 30% from deep against the Skyhawks and just 1-6 in overtime. Overall, the Eagles finished 13-43 from the 3-point line.

Too many, but a lot of them were late in the game as we tried to get back into the ball game, Gouard said. He then indicated that Swope was going 0-9 and Lakes was going 3-13 from deep. We win games with these two guys. I say we shot too much, but I will ride with these guys every day.