Phil Mickelson takes a hit… at the Tour pros’ pants





Sam Ryder and his joggers during the final round of Saturday’s Farmers Insurance Open. Getty Images Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t been shy about showing off his calves, isn’t a fan of pants that show off the ankles. For starters, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday’s qualifying. He won his first Tour event at Torrey, one of three victories on the public track. He would have been welcome. Of course you know what happened: The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are entering their second calendar year of a fight with LIV Golf which has seen LIV offer guaranteed money back to Tour players, the Tour creates changes in response, parties take on each other Court and Mickelson are perhaps the biggest face on the Saudi-backed series. As a result, you may never see him again in a Tour event. But a man can tweet. And this week, with Torrey likely on his mind, he did it unsurprisingly. Mickelson started on Monday. The Caddy Network account shared a photo of a young Tiger Woods holding a trophy next to what appears to be a tournament official, with this caption: Torrey Pines has this photo hanging in their San Diego coastal clubhouse. Any idea who it is? Mickelson weighed in. No idea the guy on the right, he wrote. The guy on the left is Brownie, I believe John Brown, but I never called him Brownie. He was the godfather of junior golf in San Diego and one of the kindest souls who ever lived. He hadn’t finished. Later Tuesday, the shared Fore Play account a video of the rough in Torrey, along with these words: The spotters will be the real MVPs this week. And Mickelson weighed in again. Oh dear, he wrote. Not that I have a choice, but I’d probably better not. And that brings us to Saturday. And the PGA Tour. And the skin. The Tour doesn’t allow shorts, but does it allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m not a fashion guy, never will be, but there are things I’ll never understand — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 28, 2023 Sam Ryder started the final round for the Farmers with a two-shot advantage. And then there were his pants. They were purple and they were tight around her ankles. He wore sweatpants. And Mickelson whose calves, Google will show youhave been described almost infinitely. The Tour doesn’t allow shorts, but does it allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Mickelson wrote. Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m not a fashion guy, never will be, but there are things I’ll never understand. He then doubled. In response to the tweet, pro Erik van Rooyen who also wears joggers shared an old photo of Mickelson wearing a dress-like shirt while playing and wrote: Hello Philip, I’m just leaving this here. Two minutes later, Mickelson had an answer. Like I said, I’ve never been a fashion guy. golf review Subscribe to the magazine Subscribe

Nick Piastowski Nick Piastowski is an editor at Golf.com and Golf Magazine. In his role, he is responsible for editing, writing and developing stories in the golf space. And when he’s not writing about ways to hit the golf ball farther and straighter, the Milwaukee native is probably playing the game, hitting the ball left, right and short, and drinking a cold beer to clear his score. You can contact him about any of these topics, his stories, his game or his beers at [email protected]

