Fearne Cotton hits out as trolls shame her for mini-dress selfie

Fearne Cotton has spoken out against cruel online trolls who said she looked “too thin” after sharing a selfie online.

The TV presenter, 41, who battled bulimia for 10 years in her 20s, was body-shamed after posting a picture on Instagram on Friday of herself wearing a black mini dress that left her long legs exposed.

Fearne hit back at critics after raising concerns in the mirror selfie, with some commenting that she appeared to be underweight.

Hit: Fearne Cotton has spoken out against cruel online trolls who criticized her for her appearance after she shared a photo of her wearing a mini dress online

She replied, “Sometimes I think I can’t respond to the insane amounts of noise here, but when it comes to judging bodies I feel something needs to be said.”

“Arguments or online discussions about the appearance of bodies (see my last post) are of no use.

“If we judge other people’s bodies or make accusations, we’re driving a narrative that women have to look a certain way to be accepted. This kind of attention is never given to men.

‘No matter how tall I am, pregnant or otherwise, I have knobby knees and spindly ankles.

Not impressed: The TV presenter, 41, who battled bulimia for 10 years in her 20s, was body-shamed after posting a photo on Instagram on Friday

“I’ve always kept my weight around my belly. It’s different for everyone. But I don’t know why I’m defending myself here either.

“Due to having been bulimic in my twenties, I am very sensitive to these kinds of discussions because I have worked hard to heal, recover and get to a place where I like food, eat for energy and the fun, exercising to give my strength now i am in my 40s and i am so thankful for my health.

“I am in no way upset or personally offended as I have been through much worse, but I will continue to fight this fight for ALL women for the rest of my life.”

‘I am more than what my body looks like, like ALL women. Peace and love.’

Fearne then thanked his followers for their support after speaking out, sharing a video on Instagram over the weekend.

She said: “I just wanted to say to all the people who really love, who message me asking if I’m okay after my last message, I’m fine.” Frankly, don’t touch the f**king sides.

“People who honestly comment on my body don’t affect me personally in any way.

“I’ve been through much, much worse, but I want to fight this good fight for all women because our bodies are still overly scrutinized and judged.

“I don’t see anyone commenting on the shape or size of Louis Theroux’s legs because they’re too busy listening to what he has to say.

Speaking out: Fearne previously said her 10-year battle with bulimia was sparked by self-loathing after the presenter was tricked into believing she was ‘too broad’

“Or anyone who comments on my lovely dear friend Joe Wicks saying ‘You look a little too skinny. It doesn’t happen.

‘So here’s to all women and women’s bodies, and gnarled knees.

“I would also like to say that I hope I can be of help in some way and be a good supportive ally for all the women in the disability community who have a lot more to deal with in terms of body image and barriers in place.

“So I’m with you, ladies. I am okay.’

Fearne previously said her 10-year battle with bulimia was triggered by self-loathing and negative body image after the presenter was mistaken in believing she was “too large”.

The popular TV and radio personality struggled with bulimia throughout her twenties before successfully overcoming the eating disorder after her marriage to musician Jesse Wood and the birth of her children.

Let’s talk: Discussing her battle with the disease in November, Fearne admitted that she was asked to raise the question after reading online debates about the return of “Heroin Chic”

Discussing her battle with the disease in November, Fearne admitted she was prompted to raise the issue after reading online debates about the return of ‘Heroin Chic’ – a term popularized in the early 90s and commonly used to describe models with pale skin and emaciated features.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she wrote: ‘Sometimes I think tons of different voices weighing in on a subject are too loud, but having had a lot of body image issues over the years, I feel sense obliged, if only to pursue a healthy debate.

“I was bulimic for ten years, which was partly a self-loathing issue and partly a control mechanism.

Once upon a time: The popular TV and radio personality struggled with bulimia throughout her twenties (pictured on the children’s show Finger Tips in 2002)

“I still feel unease to mention it, only spurred on by the fact that so many people are dealing with it now and might feel like they will never break the cycle.

‘My message being… if I can, you can. It’s entirely possible. Be gentle with yourself and know that you can heal.

The presenter was a household name throughout her twenties, during which she hosted mainstream shows such as Top Of The Pops and The Xtra Factor.

But behind the scenes, she admits to being crippled by low self-esteem and frequently uses food as a coping mechanism.

She added: “I mention this because part of my self-hatred came from feeling physically ‘bad’.

“Too wide, too square, too spongy in areas because of the images that were all over the place when I was growing up.

“I was unknowingly applying whatever I was absorbing to my own worth. I can still be triggered that way today but I’ve done a lot of healing to feel more robust.

“The female body has long been discussed and obsessed with and what we need to remember is never to shame any physical body.

“There will be naturally very thin women who also don’t want to be abused or assumed around their bodies.

“There are women in the disability community who don’t want to explain themselves or be pitied.

“There are women who feel shame and hate for their physical bodies and need support and love. All bodies are damn miraculous and beautiful.

If you have bulimia nervosa or any other eating disorder, call Beat Eating Disorders free on 0808 801 0677 or email [email protected]