



DULUTH, Minn. The Augustana men’s basketball team earned their elusive victory on day two of back-to-back NSIC action on Saturday topping North Division favorites NSIC Minnesota Duluth, 87-82. The win drops the Vikings to .500 on the season at 11-11 and 7-9 in the NSIC. Minnesota Duluth drops to 15-7, 11-5, in the contest played in Duluth, Minnesota. Similar to Friday night, Augustana led for the majority of the contest and only had a deficit as big as seven points that happened before the middle of the first half. When that deficit occurred, Augustana simply went 15-1 in 4:07 of playing time to open a 26-19 lead. The race was started with a Jackson Lodge go to Study Study for an easy lay-up and was followed by a 3-point field goal from poor graves . With Augustana now trailing 18-16, Graves scored an old-school 3-pointer. Sam Rensch then flew and Augustana received two points from isaac finck on a sweater. After the UMD went 1 of 2 to the charity strip, ryan miller received a pass from Fink for a 3-point field goal as the 15-1 run ended in a Caden Hinker layup, giving AU a 26-19 lead with 7:50 remaining in the first half. The Vikings’ lead grew to eight points in the first half and went into halftime leading 43-36. The second half saw the Bulldogs take a bite out of Augustana’s lead, reducing it to just two points with 14:10 remaining on an Austin Andrews dunk, but Augustana fought back with a Graves jumper and a and one of Bennett Otto . Augustana’s lead then extended to 12 points as Akoi hit a jumper to give AU the 70-58 advantage with 7:40 on the clock. Minnesota Duluth then began to cut Augustana’s lead, again reducing it to single digits. A series of unfortunate events gave UMD possession five points as a 3-point field goal was made and a foul was called away from the ball. With that possession pulling UMD within a point at 83-82, Augustana just walked to the free throw line and made his shots without allowing UMD another point. Graves went 2-2 and Fink followed suit 15 seconds later to seal the 87-82 victory. For the second straight day, the Vikings placed five in double-digit scoring on Saturday, led by Fink and Miller with 18 points apiece. Graves totaled 17 points while Akoi and Rensch each added 12. Rensch tied his season high with his 12 points. Miller and Fink each led AU with eight rebounds. Miller’s eight rebounds are the best of the season. The Vikings shot 49.2% from the field while making 29 of 59 field goal attempts. Additionally, AU went 20 of 21 from the free throw line for a season-high 95.2%. Augustana remains on the road next weekend with contests at Winona State and Upper Iowa. The Vikings face WSU Friday at 5:30 p.m. and UIU Saturday at 3:30 p.m. –GoAugie.com– Read the full article

