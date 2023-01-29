RuPaul’s Drag Race: House of Fashion Season 15 Episode 5 Recap

Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” continued on Jan. 27 with the competition’s next step toward finding “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Last week, twins Sugar and Spice up fell to the bottom two overall after chaotic and confusing turns in “Snatch Game”. After their well-rehearsed Lip Sync for Your Life on “You Better Run,” Spice was chosen as the sister to stay on while Sugar was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the remaining 13 girls are using home decor items in their first design challenge of the season.

Sitting on the judges’ dais for Episode 4 was the Emmy-winning host RuPaul Charleslong time best friend Michelle Face and recurring judge Ross Mathews. They were joined by a multi-talented star Janelle Monae as this week’s guest judge.

The 13 queens still in competition are: Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey La Duca, Luxx Black London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, march march march, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, ferocious robin, Salina IsTitties, Sasha Colbyand Spice up. Check out our full recap of Episode 5 titled “House of Fashoin” below:

During the early episodes, we got a glimpse of how Sugar and Spice relied on each other for emotional and creative support, so it was no surprise to see Spice in tears after the elimination of his sister. When the other girls started reflecting on the results of the challenge and the conversations they had during “Untucked,” Mistress Isabelle Brooks again addressed her belief that she was second in favor to the judges and march march march was in third because of a “cheap” runway look. Later, Spice confided in Mistress that she thought someone else should have come home instead of Sugar.

The next morning, Spice declined to clarify for Aura Mayari who she was referring to about earning the bottom last week, but was later saved by the entry of Ru who arrived to open the library for the season’s “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge. In the event of shading each other, Loosey La Duca came out on top for incisive digs like telling Malaysia Babydoll Foxx she should disappear like the Malaysian plane, suggesting to Salina IsTitties that Selena’s murderer shot the wrong one, and that the short heels that Mistress wears actually started out as stilettos.

And for the maxi challenge, Ru divided the group into three fashion houses that would transform home decor looks inspired by the House of Kressley, House of Mathews and House of Visage into runway looks that tell a story as a cohesive collection. . In Kressley’s home, the use of equestrian fabrics was AnetraSaline, Jax and ferocious robin. In Mathews’ house using Palm Springs prints was Loosey, Sasha Colby, Malaysia and Marcia. In the Versace house, the use of animal motifs was JaxSpice, Mistress, Luxx Black Londonand Aura.

In the Werk Room, Spice, Aura, Amethyst and Malaysia established themselves as the least experienced queens behind a sewing machine. All of the queens of the House of Kressley were confident seamstresses, so they took the ambitious route with their dressmaking. The abundance of checks in their fabric choices gave them the vision to design “schoolgirl” looks. The House of Mathews opted for a resort wear theme that posed the challenge of having to show something innovative. La Maison de Visage wasn’t all on the same page at first, juggling between doing something royal or just plain evening wear. Once they decided to move away from the royalty theme, Luxx switched from a Marie Antoinette dress to making pants instead.

Later, Jax again brought up Spice’s comment about who should have gone home last week, but at this point, Spice still didn’t want to be honest about his thoughts. In a confessional, Mistress made it clear that Spice was suggesting Aura should have been in the bottom instead of Sugar. Elsewhere, Amethyst was struggling to be confident in her appearance, so she sought Luxx’s help. Even with the help, Amethyst remained lost and knew that with two LSFYL performances already, she would be in danger of going home if she fell to the bottom again.

As she prepared for the parade the next day, Jax opened up to the other girls about her experience growing up as a person of color in a predominantly white Connecticut hometown. She explained that she walked into rooms or on the street and strangers naturally assumed she didn’t belong, and it wasn’t until she moved to New York for college that she found out. had the privilege of feeling in his place.

After the track was presented on the main stage, Ru granted security to Mistress, Aura, Spice, Anetra, Loosey and Marcia while the other seven remained on stage to hear the reviews. Michelle appreciated that Amethyst took notes on the outline of her nose, but she thought the dress she created was lumpy and Ross remarked that she had just draped a piece of fabric and called it one day. On the other hand, they were very impressed with Luxx’s ability to make pants and then sell them with the cape so confidently on the catwalk. The judges liked that Robin fit into the cohesive look of her home and Janelle liked that she injected a “touch of royalty” into her presentation. Her teammate Jax was less successful in her creativity, but Michelle acknowledged it was well done. Ross thought Salina was overdoing it in the idea department and Michelle said nothing was sticking. Sasha got high marks for creating a swimsuit moment by adding a jacket moment to it. Janelle commented on how fantastic Malaysia’s sewing skills were, which came as a surprise once she admitted it was her very first homemade garment.

In her decision, Ru declared Luxx the undisputed winner of this week’s challenge and sent Malaysia, Robin and Sasha to the back of the stage with her as the safe queens with the highest scores. Of the bottom three, Jax received the last safe spot which left Amethyst and Salina in the bottom two. The queens performed Janelle Monae’s “QUEEN” in Lip Sync for Your Life. Down for the first time, Salina had an energy to her performance meant to prove she deserves to stay. She incorporated a lot of physics into her performance, including splits, cartwheels, and stage floor grinding. Amethyst’s energy was on a lower level and she seemed resigned to the fact that Ru would inevitably send her home. Sure enough, Ru gave the “shantay you stay” to Salina and asked Amethyst to “sashay away”.

NEXT WEEK: Competing as a group again, the girls bring out their inner “golden girl” in the girl group musical performances.

