Italian De Sarno named artistic director of Gucci





Paris (AFP) Italian Sabato De Sarno has been named creative director of Gucci, luxury brand and parent company Kering announced on Saturday.

De Sarno, who has overseen Valentino’s men’s and women’s collections until now, will present his first runway collection for Gucci during Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September. The Neapolitan designer succeeds Alessandro Michele, who left the Italian luxury brand in November after seven years as creative director. Called in in 2015 to revive sluggish sales, Michele breathed new life into the brand with bold collections that were often very flowery and playful but failed to revive sales with the same vigor as Gucci’s rivals. De Sarno will lead Gucci’s Design Studio and report to the fashion house’s CEO, Marco Bizzarri. Her role will be to “define and express the creative vision of the House through women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections”, said Bizzarri. “I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has known how to welcome and cherish values ​​in which I believe,” said De Sarno. “I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.” De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino in 2009 where he rose through the ranks to become fashion director. François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, said: “With Sabato De Sarno at the head of creation, we are convinced that the House will continue to influence both fashion and culture”. AFP 2023

