Mens Tennis Posts Saturday Doubleheader Sweep Over Gardner-Webb, Young Harris





Next game: at Lipscomb 02/03/2023 | To be determined Feb. 03 (Friday) / TBD at lip comb Story CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis team kicked off their home roster in emphatic fashion after picking up a 4-3 victory over Gardner-Webb and a 7-0 decision over Young Harris on Saturday inside the Strang -Voges Tennis Center in Chattanooga. After the pair of wins, Chattanooga improves to 2-1 this season. Gardner-Webb fell to 0-1 while Young Harris stayed 1-1 as the match was considered an exhibition. Chattanooga earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Gardner-Webb in Saturday’s opener of the doubleheader. After clinching the point in doubles to earn a 1-0 lead, UTC would win the match with wins at No. 3, 4 and 5 in singles to secure the team’s fourth point. Gabriel Castillo posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the No. 3 hole while Peyton Gatti battled to a 6-2, 7-6(5) win at No. 4 and Ryan Mudre rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 5. Karim Hyatt / Kristof Kinces won 6-3 at No. 2 doubles while Castillo/Mudre picked up a 6-2 winner at No. 3. “It was a very close game that probably ended in a huge double point,” the head coach said. Chuck Merzbacher after the 4-3 win over GWU. “After getting the point in doubles, it was extremely close in all the singles matches. “Peyton [Gatti] clinched it with a tough second-set win. It was huge. I’m very proud of how strong we were on the big points and the games.” Against Young Harris, Chattanooga controlled the game with wins in all nine matchups, sweeping all three doubles matches and six singles to claim a 7-0 victory. “As the second game of the day, I think our strength and conditioning program really helped us perform at a high level. The guys stepped up and swept all games in fierce battles. “We are definitely growing as a team. It was a good start at home for sure,” added Merzbacher. Full match results are available below. Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga

01/28/2023 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

(Strang-Voges Tennis Center) Chattanooga 4, Gardner-Webb 3

Singles competition 1. Eduardo Dias (GWUM) defeated. Karim Hyatt (UTC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

2. Alex Lepine (GWUM) defeated. Simon Labbé (UTC) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

3. Gabriel Castillo (UTC) def. Sebastien Harris (GWUM) 6-1, 6-2

4. Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Victor putter (GWUM) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

5. Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Numa Lemieux-Monette (GWUM) 6-3, 6-2

6. Kim Neithammar (GWUM) defeated. Kristof Kinces (UTC) 6-2, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. Simon Labbé / Peyton Gatti (UTC) v FC Barcelona Numa Lemieux-Monette/Victor Putter (GWUM) 5-5, unfinished

2. Karim Hyatt / Kristof Kinces (UTC) def. Chrisjan Van Wyk/Eduardo Dias (GWUM) 6-3

3. Gabriel Castillo / Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. John Spring/Cathal Butler (GWUM) 6-2 Match Notes: Gardner-Webb 0-1

Chattanooga 1-1

Finishing order: Doubles (3.2); Singles (3,5,4,6,1,2) Young Harris vs. Chattanooga

01/28/2023 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

(Strang-Voges Tennis Center) Chattanooga 7, Young Harris 0

Singles competition 1. Karim Hyatt (UTC) def. Rodrigo Mendoza (YH) 6-3, 7-5

2. Gabriel Castillo (UTC) def. Chimo Minguez River (YH) 6-2, 6-0

3. Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Pieke Bouman (YH) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5)

4. Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Janis Ausland (YH) 6-0, 6-3

5. Kristof Kinces (UTC) def. Gavin Thomas (YH) 6-3, 6-1

6. Cortland Grove (UTC) def. Mason Harmon (YH) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Peyton Gatti / Simon Labbé (UTC) def. Pieke Bouman/Chimo Minguez River (YH) 6-2

2. Karim Hyatt / Kristof Kinces (UTC) def. Rodrigo Mendoza/Michael Schut (YH) 6-4

3. Gabriel Castillo / Cortland Grove (UTC) def. Gavin Thomas/Mason Harmon (YH) 7-6 (7-0) Match Notes: Young Harris 1-1

Chattanooga 2-1

Finishing order: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,4,5,6,1,3) FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA MEN’S TENNIS

