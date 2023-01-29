Picasso, Bearden and fashion at the Musée de la Monnaie





HUGARD & VANOVERSCHELDE PHOTOGRAPHY Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973). Boisgeloup in the rain, with rainbow, May 5, 1932, oil on canvas. The Currency Museum has a big program planned for 2023. The Charlotte Cultural Rendezvous has announced major exhibitions that include Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds, Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations, Fashion Reimagined, as well as featured community activities, which Mint leaders will set new records of attendance. “2023 should be a year of powerful art and transformative opportunity at The Currency Museum,” said President and CEO Todd Herman. “We will be offering the first-ever museum exhibition in Charlotte dedicated to the works of Pablo Picasso and the first chance for anyone in the world to see this particular exhibition. As well as bringing this experience to Queen City, we have many other exciting activities and exhibits planned. “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” opens Feb. 11 and runs through May 21. The exhibition is part of “The Picasso Celebration 1973-2023”, which revolves around 50 exhibitions and events organized in cultural institutions in Europe and North America to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the death of Picasso. ‘artist. The Mint, the only museum on the East Coast to host the exhibition, is the only American museum to be presented on April 8, the date of Picasso’s death. The exhibition, organized by the American Federation of Arts with the support of the Picasso-Paris National Museum and curated by Laurence Madeline, Chief Curator of French National Heritage, is made up of 40 paintings spanning Picasso’s career. The exhibition provides a window into Picasso’s creative process, from his early days at art school (1896 when he was 15) to months before his death in 1973.

Tickets are $10 in addition to museum admission. K-12 students and art teachers are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at mintmuseum.org/ticketing. Bearden and Picasso Retrospective In addition to the stand-alone Picasso exhibit, “Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations” runs concurrently at the Mint Museum Uptown. This is a showcase of the works of Charlotte-born Romare Bearden, displayed alongside one of his most important sources of inspiration.

The exhibition, curated by Jonathan Stuhlman, Senior Curator of American Art at the Mint, examines the impact of Picasso and his artistic influences on Bearden’s work. The works come primarily from the Mint’s collection of Bearden works, as well as pieces from private collections and other museum collections. Bearden’s later collages and prints make up a large part of the exhibit, nearly half of which will include rarely seen early paintings from the 1940s when he was on the New York art scene as Picasso exhibited there frequently. . Passion for fashion “Fashion Reimagined: Themes and Variations 1760-NOW,” curated by Annie Carlano, senior curator of crafts, design and fashion at the Mint Museum, is on view through July 2. The exhibition celebrates half a century of fashion and pattern collecting. The sets span four centuries and are drawn from the Mint’s historic and contemporary fashion collection. Across three distinct themes: minimalism, pattern and embellishment, and the reimagined body, 50 sets include lively dresses and historic menswear as well as contemporary fashion and haute couture.

The Mint Exhibit is free for members and children 4 and under; $15 for adults; $10 for seniors 65 and over; $10 for university students with ID; and $6 for youth ages 5-17.

