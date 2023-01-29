Top designer shares dress-shopping tips for brides





Designers Galia Lahav (L) and Sharon Sever.

Finding the perfect dress can be difficult for brides because there are so many things to consider.

Sharon Sever, lead designer at Lahav Power, says brides shouldn’t sacrifice comfort for aesthetics.

Sever suggests that brides sit down while trying on dresses at the bridal boutique, as they will often be seated on their wedding day as well. Wedding dress shopping can be a fun experience for the bride, especially when she finally lays eyes on her dream dress and when she puts it on, it fits her like a glove. However, Galia Lahav’s chief designer, Sharon Sever, said brides shouldn’t focus on aesthetics but rather on comfort. This is due to the motion of the bride on her special day, from walking down the aisle to sitting at the reception and taking pictures; most brides end up spending eight to 12 hours in a wedding dress. LEARN MORE | WATCH | Unknown American lends wedding dress to South African bride, then flies to Joburg for wedding “If a dress is uncomfortable, I don’t think a bride will tend to choose that particular one. Unlike on the red carpet, you have to wear that dress for at least half the night,” Sever said. Initiated. While trying on a dress at the bridal shop doesn’t necessarily help you determine if it will be comfortable, Sharon suggests sitting down to try it on. LEARN MORE | Wedding content creator charges R25,000 to capture special moments on her phone for social media Newsletter Daily Life Take a break from your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sit-down interviews, daily tips, and expert opinions. Register “I always ask a bride to sit down in a dress and see if she can feel comfortable. Every woman knows what she wants to look like, and when you’re facing the mirror, you should be more mindful of your feelings and desires. . When you start listening to everyone around you, that’s when mistakes happen.”

