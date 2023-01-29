Fashion
In Egypt, Dior Men organizes a fashion show for the ages
A solitary figure emerges from the dunes of Giza, the dark outline of the pyramids printed behind him in the Egyptian night. As it traverses the landscape, each ancient building lights up: first the three smallest, then the largest tombs of the pharaohs burst into LED lights. A procession of characters follows, queuing in front of an amazed crowd of fashion luminaries to the rhythm of techno music.
It was Guided by the Stars, Diors presented its Fall Men’s 2023 collection in December. It was a spectacle by design: the last surviving wonder of the ancient world, the Cheops pyramid, hovering above a line deeply inspired by futurism. The models, swathed in fluid grays with hints of sunset fire, look like they’ve been transported from a dune-esque planet. Celestial coats, reflective visors and what appeared to be oxygen masks added to the sci-fi surrealism. Stars of Humankind also watched from the congregation: Robert Pattinson, Cha Eun-woo, Daniel Kaluuya, an ageless Naomi Campbell. This visual link between past, present and future was of course the intention of Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Homme.
My interest in ancient Egypt is in the stars and the sky. It’s this fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past, says Jones. Both in the collection and in the show, there is an idea of being guided by the stars and what that can entail in many ways. It is about how the past shapes the future or an idea of the future from the past.
And 2022 was a historic year for the Maison Dior, which celebrated its 75th anniversary. The label itself had a mystical foundation, which occurred when Christian Dior, an adept of astrology, stumbled upon his lucky star, an object on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor in Paris. He took the stumble as a sign to launch a haute couture house, which shifted the fashion world to Paris after World War II and is now one of the shining jewels in LVMH’s tiara.
The genealogy of this heritage has been printed in the Fall Mens collection. A woolen half kilt traces its ancestry to a 1950s dress dubbed Good Fortune, a clear example that traditional gender lines in fashion are blurring. But rather than a piece that looks fashionable, however, the ancient Egyptian backdrop serves as a reminder that in the vast history of human events, men too wore robes.
Namely, a visit to the nearby Egyptian Museum, where King Tutankhamun’s golden accessories shine, as well as the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which displays the kohl eye makeup tools used by both men and women, further underscored that it is the modern division of dress between the sexes that is the aberration. Not to be overshadowed by the pharaohs, Dior male models were treated to their own luminous makeup routine from the brand’s Capture Totale skincare line, reports Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Phillips. Their brows were groomed with Diorshow On Set Brow gel, and in some cases bleached.
Beyond gender obfuscation, the earliest depictions of same-sex love also date back to ancient Egypt. Notably, two hieroglyphic illustrations of Khnumhotep and Niankhkhnum, royal manicurists from the 25th century BC, show the pair kissing and touching noses, an act akin to a romantic kiss. (viewers of Brothers this couple will be remembered, as Billy Eichners character Bobby, the founder of an LGBTQ+ history museum, cites them as a prime example of the immortality of queer love.)
Of course, being queer in Egypt today is much more complicated. LGBTQ+ Egyptians face societal stigma and legal threats from morality laws, which could result in deportation or imprisonment. This has made the staging of Dior’s Giza show a point of contention among some LGBTQ+ critics. Is it deaf for a (very) inclusive queer company to present a gender-defying collection there? A veiled act of protest? Whatever the intention, Egypt must consider the cultural impact of courting global tourism and gatherings like the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference and the Cairo International Film Festival, both held just before the Dior show.
Humans must all consider the past, which, as Kim noted, shapes the future. The pyramids, the love of Khnumhotep and Niankhkhnum, the stumble of the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor: here we are today, mortals contemplating eternity, guided by their stars.
RELATED | Wrap up: New York’s Cool Kids offer advice on outerwear and nightlife
This article is part of OutsideJanuary/February 2023 publishon newsstands February 7. Support queer media and subscribe or download the issue via Amazon, Kindle, Nook or Apple News.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/egypt-dior-men-staged-fashion-143703191.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kanye West investigated for stealing woman’s phone: video – Hollywood Life
- In Egypt, Dior Men organizes a fashion show for the ages
- The end of Big Tech’s subscription addiction
- Google Layoff: Google HR claims to have been laid off during a call.
- Top designer shares dress-shopping tips for brides
- Sweden, Denmark and Norway urge caution in Turkey
- Anthony Yarde vs Artur Beterbiev Live Results: Yarde took the lead before being knocked out on both judges’ scorecards.
- All of Us Are Dead remains Netflix’s most damning hit – Rolling Stone
- South Coast Botanical Garden Hosts First Lunar New Year Festival – Daily Breeze
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Splits 2023 Athletics Home Opener
- The next big piece of tech real estate
- An earthquake shakes Khoy, Iran. A 5.9-magnitude strike left at least 7 dead and 440 injured.