Gucci announces new creative director





One of fashion’s biggest question marks has been answered: On Saturday, Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno would join the brand as creative director. De Sarno, who was fashion director at Valentino, takes over two months later the surprise departure last November of Alessandro Michele which was ripped from the house’s atelier in 2015 to lead Gucci to record profits and a geek-chic aesthetic that permeated popular culture far beyond typical fashion’s reach. I am deeply honored to take on the role of Creative Director of Gucci, De Sarno said in the press release. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has known how to welcome and cherish values ​​in which I believe. I’m touched and excited to bring my creative vision to the brand. De Sarnos’ first collection will be spring 2024, presented at Milan Fashion Week in September this year. Like Michele, he will oversee the women’s, men’s, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections. De Sarno, an Italian raised in Naples, held positions at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino, where he rose through the ranks to fashion director. While it’s too early to tell what the De Sarnos collections might look like, his experience overseeing men’s and women’s collections at Valentino, which is celebrated for its messages of inclusivity and youthfulness embedded in a ready-to-wear collection – wear and a refined and colorful sewing, can be a clue. And his use of the word heritage. If Micheles Gucci was a joyful mishmash of styles and ideas from different cultures and historical periods, De Sarnos Gucci will certainly be more understated. Gucci’s parent company, Kering, has enjoyed immense success with brands like Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, which cultivate a sense of stealth wealth, or understated classics like couture, traditional outerwear and handbags. feminine. Gucci CEO Marco Bizzari also highlighted the opportunity for De Sarnos to tap into Gucci’s rich history. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique heritage, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the fashion authority of the House while capitalizing on its rich heritage. With Sabato De Sarno at the head of creation, added François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, we are confident that the House will continue to influence both fashion and culture through products and collections. highly desirable, and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modernity. luxury. Gucci has yet to confirm De Sarnos’ start date, but he is expected to begin his new work soon. This post has been updated. Rachel Tashjian is fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar, working across print and digital platforms. Previously she was QGs first fashion critic, and worked as associate editor of GARAGE and as a writer at vanity lounge. She has written for publications such as Reading forum and art forumand is the creator of the invitation-only newsletter, Opulent Tips.

