Gucci appoints De Sarno as creative director with mission to relaunch the brand

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) – French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA) has appointed Sabato De Sarno, senior fashion designer at Valentino, as creative director of its flagship brand Gucci, it said. announced on Saturday.

At Gucci, he will be responsible for reviving the fortunes of a brand that accounted for two-thirds of Kering’s profits in 2021 but has lost momentum in recent years after meteoric growth in 2015-19.

De Sarno, 39, began his career at Prada in 2005, before joining Dolce & Gabbana and then joining Valentino in 2009, where he held several positions before being appointed fashion director overseeing men’s and women’s collections, in close collaboration with the chief designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. .

A red carpet favourite, Piccioli is known for adding a contemporary twist to the famous Italian brand’s extravagant breed of glamour, generating buzz with head-to-toe hot pink looks for American singer Zendaya, for example.

“I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has known how to welcome and cherish values ​​in which I believe,” said De Sarno in the Kering press release. “I’m touched and excited to bring my creative vision to the brand.

He will present his first Gucci runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023.

Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri said that having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, De Sarno “brings with him a broad and relevant experience”.

The choice of a seasoned but relatively unknown designer with years of behind-the-scenes experience echoes the group’s strategy when it appointed its previous creative director Alessandro Michele, who had no public profile at the time of his appointment. appointment in 2002.

“We welcome Kering’s decision,” Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said. “Gucci – and Kering shareholders – need courage and an original point of view.”

Solca noted that De Sarno’s profile was reassuring. “The eyes of the world will be on him to see if he too has the requisite creative genius.”

HIGH GROWTH

Gucci had been under pressure to quickly appoint someone to one of fashion’s top jobs after the abrupt departure in November of Michele, known for his flamboyant, free-flowing styles and a favorite of singers Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

He had been in the role for seven years but quit following tensions with Kering management, sources told Reuters.

Alongside Bizzarri, he oversaw a period of meteoric growth at Gucci between 2015 and 2019, with profits nearly quadrupling to just under 10 billion euros ($11 billion) and revenues nearly tripling. .

But in recent quarters, Gucci had begun to lag behind rivals including Hermès (HRMS.PA) and LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) flagship brand Louis Vuitton, with its performance in the key Chinese market becoming a source of concern for investors amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. .

Kering is due to publish its annual results on February 15.

Investors will be pleased to hear how the company fared after Beijing lifted its COVID restrictions late last year, leading to huge infections and business disruption across the country.

LVMH and others said sales picked up somewhat as the Chinese New Year holiday approached.

But shares of Kering have been the worst performers among major luxury brands and have lagged the Paris CAC 40 (.FCHI) and the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) for the past three years.

The title has increased by 10% since January 2020 against an increase of more than 100% for LVMH and Hermes.

Shares of Gucci owner Kering have lagged rivals

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

(This story has been reclassified to correct the spelling of “flair” in the fourth paragraph.)

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Mrinmay Dey and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Josephine Mason and David Holmes

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.