Fashion
Gucci appoints De Sarno as creative director with mission to relaunch the brand
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) – French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA) has appointed Sabato De Sarno, senior fashion designer at Valentino, as creative director of its flagship brand Gucci, it said. announced on Saturday.
At Gucci, he will be responsible for reviving the fortunes of a brand that accounted for two-thirds of Kering’s profits in 2021 but has lost momentum in recent years after meteoric growth in 2015-19.
De Sarno, 39, began his career at Prada in 2005, before joining Dolce & Gabbana and then joining Valentino in 2009, where he held several positions before being appointed fashion director overseeing men’s and women’s collections, in close collaboration with the chief designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. .
A red carpet favourite, Piccioli is known for adding a contemporary twist to the famous Italian brand’s extravagant breed of glamour, generating buzz with head-to-toe hot pink looks for American singer Zendaya, for example.
“I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has known how to welcome and cherish values in which I believe,” said De Sarno in the Kering press release. “I’m touched and excited to bring my creative vision to the brand.
He will present his first Gucci runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023.
Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri said that having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, De Sarno “brings with him a broad and relevant experience”.
The choice of a seasoned but relatively unknown designer with years of behind-the-scenes experience echoes the group’s strategy when it appointed its previous creative director Alessandro Michele, who had no public profile at the time of his appointment. appointment in 2002.
“We welcome Kering’s decision,” Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said. “Gucci – and Kering shareholders – need courage and an original point of view.”
Solca noted that De Sarno’s profile was reassuring. “The eyes of the world will be on him to see if he too has the requisite creative genius.”
HIGH GROWTH
Gucci had been under pressure to quickly appoint someone to one of fashion’s top jobs after the abrupt departure in November of Michele, known for his flamboyant, free-flowing styles and a favorite of singers Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.
He had been in the role for seven years but quit following tensions with Kering management, sources told Reuters.
Alongside Bizzarri, he oversaw a period of meteoric growth at Gucci between 2015 and 2019, with profits nearly quadrupling to just under 10 billion euros ($11 billion) and revenues nearly tripling. .
But in recent quarters, Gucci had begun to lag behind rivals including Hermès (HRMS.PA) and LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) flagship brand Louis Vuitton, with its performance in the key Chinese market becoming a source of concern for investors amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. .
Kering is due to publish its annual results on February 15.
Investors will be pleased to hear how the company fared after Beijing lifted its COVID restrictions late last year, leading to huge infections and business disruption across the country.
LVMH and others said sales picked up somewhat as the Chinese New Year holiday approached.
But shares of Kering have been the worst performers among major luxury brands and have lagged the Paris CAC 40 (.FCHI) and the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) for the past three years.
The title has increased by 10% since January 2020 against an increase of more than 100% for LVMH and Hermes.
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
(This story has been reclassified to correct the spelling of “flair” in the fourth paragraph.)
Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Mrinmay Dey and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Josephine Mason and David Holmes
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/kering-appoints-de-sarno-gucci-creative-director-2023-01-28/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Box Office – Pathaan Exceeds Full First Week Collections Of 300 Crore Club Bollywood Blockbusters Sultan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai In Just 4 Days
- Gucci appoints De Sarno as creative director with mission to relaunch the brand
- Metals stock declares 10:1 stock split, posts higher-than-ever sales and PAT growth in Q3
- Students display their inventions at JUMP’s Innovation Day
- Sathiyan, Reeth wins UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships 2022, Surat
- Google’s new AI can create different genres of music from text descriptions
- ‘I’m angrier, more engaged’: Donald Trump launches 2024 US election bid | world news
- 200 TISS Mumbai students watch BBC documentary on PM Modi despite protests and warnings
- Trump said he would build an ‘impenetrable dome’ over the US as he warns of possible World War III
- Alicia Keys strikes a pose in a Pat Bo dress while on vacation
- From the very beginning, the White Bear-flavored Hockey Day has been driving Minnesota
- Launch of the 2023 ASEAN Presidency, Jokowi joins the parade at the HI roundabout