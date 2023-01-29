Why Men Dress Like Monty Don

Lockdown hangovers are easy to spot. Hand sani pumps at each checkout; judgy, wide-eyed looks when you breathe too much, a cockapoo on every corner. And on the clothing side, we let ourselves go. Stretchy and/or loose fabrics still rule, the suit is dying (or maybe just evolving), and “smart” shoes are out the window, along with shoe polish.

Fashion weeks are always about new trends that will sneak into the pipeline for normal people to feast on. But a user-generated bias seems to have emerged. A dress code that evokes both the scruffy, scruffy vibe of the pandemic, a break from the rat race and the wearer’s own detachment from the garish churn of traditional fashion. No more seasonal collections, only seasonal products and things “built to last”. Welcome to Allotment-Core.

You probably grew things during the lockdown; herbs, or a starter of sourdough or whatever. Maybe you picked up a wind instrument or bought a potter’s wheel. Maybe you’ve been journaling. Whatever you do, you have found pleasure in the simple things. A ripe English pear, a pale afternoon light on the living room wall, the first spring lamb, etc. And then, when the restrictions were lifted, you gave up everything and went back to your normal life, or some semblance of it. But some people have been changed irrevocably. They might have lined up at Quantocks, or quit their jobs in town to create a direct-to-consumer brand of sauerkraut. They could have even disconnected from the network, abandoned social networks and invested in a dumb phone. Either way, there’s a bonding aesthetic for these people, a kind of folksy “authenticity,” sartorial pilling centered around natural fibers, hard-wearing products (made with love), and the aspiration to have a definitive garment for every use.

Gardener Charlie McCormick, for Squire Richard Dowker

I should know because I can feel the fetish setting in. It came to me as I sat at the Casablanca salon in Paris, a collection that couldn’t be further from this movement if it tried. There I was in my Blundstone boots, straight-cut ecru jeans, baggy overcoat, burglar’s hat and casual scarf, while all around me was only velvet, sequins, flesh and reflections. I was yeoman in a nightclub.

It starts with the Blundstones. The Blunnys. The incredibly comfortable Chelsea boot from the Australian brand. You see everyone in Stoke Newington and Dulwich wearing them, so you buy a pair and never want to take them off again. You have to rebuild your wardrobe around them. Rebuild your life. Move to the Norfolk Broads and dig turnips for cash.

Next is heavy twill or coarse denim pants that are roomier to accommodate boots. Then a matching work jacket. Then, a thick sweater vest (preferably fair isle). Next, soft collar shirts and a selection of scarves. Then hugs. Then bigger pants with buttons for the suspenders. Then a soft Provencal hat and a foldable pruning knife. Then suddenly it’s been a year and you’re Monty Don, walking around a vegetable patch.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

I haven’t done the full Monty yet. I still love sneakers (even though I feel like a little baby when I wear them) and I always crave Neapolitan couture, American prep, retro sportswear, and more. But I’m afraid to see my clothing biography written until the end. A measured life in increasingly thicker corduroy. Still, it could be worse. I maybe dabbling in pastiche, a facsimile of something more salient (like all dressing, I’d bet) but there are plenty of pre-pandemic attribution core-ers considered true style icons. Fergus Henderson, for example. No one looks better in a butcher stripe suit. Or Enzo Cilenti, actor and honest clobber purveyor, through his family brand, Carrier Company. And, of course, David Hockney, that impeccably scruffy devil. We can do anything but hope to be fair half as elegant as him.

Basic attribution has also permeated social media. Take Julius Robert, a boy cook, farmer and gardener, influential from a 50-acre ‘smallholding’ on the Dorset coast. His videos offer a window into a bucolic idyll, filled with prancing lambs, beach barbecues and prairie sunsets. During a recent shoot for the clothing brand Oliver Spencer (above), Roberts is pictured in chunky woolen collars and bulky cords, leaning timidly against a mud-splattered Land Rover or ripping carrots from the ground. So lovely, so ambitious. Dear god, it sounds like a good life. Can I reproduce it in the M25? No, but the pants are beautiful.

Of course, you don’t have to go to Dorset to find clothes like this. You could go see Spencer on Lamb’s Conduit Street, or Toast at Marylebonehead toward Transport company website or stop for Blundstone’s charming new boutique at W14.

And if you need inspiration, head to Parliament Hill Farmers’ Market this weekend. You might not find many farmers, but there will be plenty of guys who look like them.