Saks boosts men’s business online and in-store





Saks is stepping up its commitment to its menswear business starting with an updated in-store menswear shopping experience and an expanded assortment of menswear online. The new Mens Seventh Floor at Saks Fifth Avenue New York. -Saks The retailer on Friday unveiled a new 40,000 square foot advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear department on the seventh floor of its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue locations in New York City. The department hosts more than 70 brands, 23 of which are new to the store, and offers in-store shopping from major men’s brands such as Celine, Dior Men, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, etc. Additionally, a centrally located Atrium space will feature emerging designers and new-to Saks brands on a rotational basis. The space was designed with architecture and interior design firm Highland Associates with the aim of showcasing menswear expertise in an elevated, easily navigable setting. On the digital side, the retailer added more than 125 brands to its men’s lineup on Saks.com in 2022, including Jacquemus, Jil Sander, Junya Watanabe, Loewe and Sacai. Saks has also expanded its wellness and activewear assortment into categories such as golf, skiing and swimming. Likewise, the luxury retailer launched an invitation-only men’s brand ambassador program. Nicknamed “The Saks Man”, it includes a diverse group of influential men who serve as Saks brand ambassadors. Members come from a wide range of industries, including sports, entertainment, business, activism and more. “Our menswear business has seen significant growth over the past few years, and Saks continues to be the destination shoppers turn to for the latest in luxury menswear,” said Tracy Margolies, director of merchandising at Saks. “While we remain focused on expanding our online offering and creating an unparalleled assortment of men’s fashion and accessories on Saks.com, our stores remain a crucial part of the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem. The new men’s floor in New York reinforces the power of the in-store experience and exemplifies Saks’ reputation as the authority on fashion We are excited to continue to invest in the men’s category both online and in-store thanks to our exclusive partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue stores to further strengthen our position as the ultimate destination for men’s luxury fashion.”

