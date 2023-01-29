Fashion for the working woman





What you wear to work depends to some extent on the type of work you do and the organization you work for. If there is a formal or casual dress culture, you will need to dress accordingly. For example, in the hospitality industry, in reception or public relations work, you may have to be formally dressed in a sari and cannot wear your favorite jeans. Indeed, there are a few aspects to keep in mind about what to wear to work.

Balance and moderation are two qualities to look for. This means that your clothes should be appropriate for the place and the occasion. Second, your clothes should not be such that they attract attention. In some Western countries, women are expected to wear formal clothing like a suit, consisting of a skirt or trousers with a matching coat, the way men dress. The colors are also subtle, such as black, beige, browns, navy blue and gray. These standards are followed so that what one wears merges with what everyone else wears. In India, you may not dress in costume, but you can keep in mind this principle that your clothes do not attract too much attention. For example, if you wear a plunging neckline or a close-fitting T-shirt, you are bound to attract attention for the wrong reasons and certainly not for your work efficiency. The working woman should keep a few important aspects in mind: First of all, personal freshness and cleanliness are extremely important. Needless to say, you should bathe every day and apply deodorant or cologne. You also need to pay attention to details like hair removal, especially if you’re wearing sleeveless tops. It’s an absolute must.

Be discreet about your clothes, avoid low cuts, tight pants (especially if you have heavy buttocks), or tight T-shirts and tops, or see-through sheer fabrics. Long tops should go well with jeans and pants. Chunnis and sarees should be worn in a way that does not get in the way. Pin them at the shoulders. If you have to keep fidgeting all the time to adjust your clothes, it hurts self-efficacy but bothers others. Avoid loud and large prints. One-color outfits are great for work. You can always show them off with printed chunnis or a scarf. Well-fitting clothes with simple cuts and patterns would be appropriate. Choose wrinkle-free fabrics to maintain your look through a hard day’s work. Comfort is important, so you should wear what you feel comfortable in. But avoid very loose clothing. These make you feel like you’re lounging at home and don’t give you that efficient look.

Avoid too much jewelry. Bangles, long dangling earrings are the most unsuitable. A pearl chain with matching pearl earrings would be ideal. Pearls give the image of cool efficiency and sophistication. Or, you can wear a matching pearl chain. Avoid long chains around the neck. A stylish watch is just the right accessory. Avoid very high heels at work. Here, too, you should keep the comfort factor in mind. If your feet and back hurt, you can hardly pay attention to your work. In addition, they attract too much attention. Wear low-heeled, sensible shoes. They can look smart and stylish, especially if you coordinate them with your clothes. Get shoes in neutral colors like black, brown, beige, cream, and gray.

